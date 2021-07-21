"For me the matter is closed" - Luis Figo responds to Real Madrid president's controversial comments

Florentino Perez has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately after El Confidencial leaked controversial comments made by the Real Madrid president about some of the club's legends, including Luis Figo.

In one of the audio leaks, Perez could be heard slamming Figo for his behavior in the Real Madrid locker room.

"Figo is the one who f***s up the locker room. He's a son of a b****, like Raul. The two worst are Figo and Raul," Perez was heard saying.

The quotes sent shockwaves through the footballing world following which Perez issued a statement claiming his comments were taken out of context. The Real Madrid president also said he would be pressing charges against those who recorded the audio.

Figo, who joined Real Madrid from Barcelona in a highly controversial transfer back in 2000, said he had put the matter behind him. The former Portugal international revealed that Perez had apologized to him, and also declared that the comments were indeed taken out of context.

🎙| Luis Figo (Talking about Pérez' leaked quotes): "I think in a private conversation quotes can get out of context. I had the possibility of speaking with him and he apologised to me, so it's a closed case for me." @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 20, 2021

"I believe that, in a private conversation, there can be expressions that are out of context," Figo told the media.

"As I said, it was a private conversation, and [Perez] apologised, so for me the matter is closed."

Florentino Perez's controversial comments on Real Madrid legends

Apart from Luis Figo, Florentino Perez also hit out at Raul, Jose Mourinho, Iker Casillas, Guti and plenty of others. The audio is believed to have been recorded between 2006 and 2012.

Figo getting booed and jeered every time he touches the ball during Real Madrid v Barcelona legends. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kP4U2t3Rzo — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 20, 2021

In one recording, the Real Madrid president can be heard saying:

"He's [Guti] a goat [a common Spanish insult]. His worst enemy is himself. He's being used by [Cadena] Ser because they want to hire a moron, and he is a moron. And Cope will leave him hanging, he won't go." [via Diario Sport]

Perez even took a massive swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he’s not normal, otherwise, he wouldn’t do all the things he does."

