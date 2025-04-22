Luis Figo makes feelings clear with response when asked if Barcelona can win treble this season

Retired legend Luis Figo has commented on Barcelona's chances to win the treble this season after 10 years. The Portuguese icon played for the Catalans between 1995 and 2000, before switching to their arch rivals, Real Madrid.

Barcelona last won the treble in the 2014-15 season under coach Luis Enrique's guidance. Their historic feat was largely credited to the success of 'MSN' (Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar), often considered among the best attacking trios in football. In this season, Barca are going to face Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, having qualified for this stage for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Moreover, they are table toppers in LaLiga with 73 points from 32 games, with Real Madrid only four points behind them. The Catalans are also set to clash against their archrivals in the third El Clásico of the season in the Copa del Rey final (April 26). La Blaugrana have to win all three competitions to win the treble.

In an interview with SPORT, Luis Figo claimed that Barcelona have a chance to win the historic treble this season. Figo said (via Barca Universal):

"Well, they have that possibility, don’t they?"

Luis Figo is one of the few players to have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid in his career. His infamous transfer from the Catalan side to Los Blancos in 2000 added to the two clubs' age-old rivalry. It has also earned him the displeasure of Barca fans over the years.

At Real Madrid, Figo was a part of their Galacticos era between 2000 and 2005. He has led both clubs to two LaLiga titles each, but won the Champions League only once with Los Blancos.

"Everyone should be like him" - Luis Figo waxes lyrical about Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with SPORT, Luis Figo was all praises for Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal. He specifically applauded Yamal's mindset during big games, and said (via Barca Universal):

"He is the best. Everyone should be like him, the way he approaches this type of match."

Lamine Yamal has been exceptional for Barca this season, contributing 14 goals and 22 assists in 46 appearances across competitions. He could be among the contenders to win the Ballon d'Or if the Catalans win major titles this season.

At a young age, the Spaniard has risen to become one of the most promising footballers in the world. The 17-year-old won the Golden Boy and the Kopa Trophy last year and was named Laureus 'Breakthrough Sportsperson of the Year' this year.

