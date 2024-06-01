Luis Figo predicts winner as Real Madrid and Dortmund prepare for Champions League final showdown

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo predicted a win for his former side over Borussia Dortmund in the finals of the Champions League. The Portuguese legend forecast a 3-1 win for the Spanish giants.

The two sides are set to face off at Wembley Stadium on June 1. Los Blancos will be going for their record-extending 15th win in the tournament, while Dortmund are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time since 1997.

Real Madrid began their Champions League in dominant fashion, winning all six of their group stage games to book a spot in the knockouts where they eased past RB Leipzig (2-1 on aggregate) in the Round of 16.

The quarterfinals was an enthralling tie with holders Manchester City where they needed penalties to advance. It was followed by another entertaining matchup against Bayern Munich were a late brace from Joselu in the second leg bagged their qualification to the final.

Dortmund, meanwhile, were impressive to top a difficult Group F containing Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and AC Milan. After moving past PSV Eindhoven (3-1 on aggregate) in the Round of 16 and Atletico Madrid (5-4 on aggregate) in the last eight, they booked a semifinal tie against PSG. With two solid performances across the two legs, the German side returned to the final for the first time since the 2012-13 edition.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on Real Madrid's history in Champions League

Ancelotti stated that his side were special in the tournament.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted that the side had something special when it came to the Champions League. Speaking ahead of the side's UCL final against Borussia Dortmund, the Italian spoke highly of their history in the tournament.

He said (via press conference):

"That’s a complicated question. It depends. But there is something special about this club; so many times can’t be a coincidence. Maybe history, tradition, quality, I don’t know, but it’s happened many times and that means it’s no coincidence.”

Los Blancos are the most successful team in the history of the tournament, having won it 14 times already. They are looking to add to the tally with their 18th appearance in the final, with their last loss in a European final coming all the way back in 1981.

Real Madrid have shown their pedigree in the tournament. They displayed great composure to advance past Manchester City in the quarters while stunning Bayern with two late goals to make the finals.