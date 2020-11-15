Former Barcelona winger Luis Figo has explained that he was surprised by Lionel Messi's attempts to leave the club during the summer transfer window.

Messi was heavily touted to leave the Nou Camp in what had the potential to be the biggest transfer story in history. Manchester City were thought to be closing in on his signature, but Messi ultimately stayed at Barcelona.

Figo has explained to Marca that he was surprised to see Messi push for an exit earlier this year. He added that fans should expect plenty more twists and turns to the saga ahead of next summer.

“I watched the thing with Messi and his attempt to leave Barcelona this summer like all football fans: expectantly and surprised. He'll have his motives and reasons for making that decision."

"I don't know what happened beforehand. Every club wants to have a player like Messi, but then it depends on factors like the current financial situation at the club, the money he'll cost the club in wages, the will of the player... But generally, in life, if you don't want to be somewhere, in the end there's nothing that can change your mind.”

The summer transfer window is now history, but Messi hasn't started the 2020/21 season in the usual, scintillating fashion for Barcelona. However, the numbers he's produced are not to undermine.

Lionel Messi takes a penalty

Lionel Messi is still warming up for Barcelona this season

Lionel Messi's statistics are still strong, but it's no surprise that he's not currently producing the numbers and performances that have made him one of the best to ever play football.

In all competitions, Messi has scored six goals and provided two assists so far this season. He's scored at a rate of 143 minutes per goal, with 0.63 goals per 90 minutes.

Messi has been an excellent source of creativity for Barcelona though, creating 24 chances in his 10 appearances so far this term. The Argentine has created twice as many as any other Barcelona player.

He's also maintained a strong 87% pass accuracy, while averaging 2.40 chances created per 90 minutes.