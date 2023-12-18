Luis Garcia names current Liverpool player he would love to play with.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona star Luis Garcia has named Dominik Szoboszlai as the current Reds player he would want to play with.

Garcia played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2007 and was a part of their famous 2004-2005 UEFA Champions League-winning squad. The Spaniard, now 45, retired from the sport in 2016 but is still seen playing the sport now and then, most notably for Liverpool Legends in their annual charity game.

Garcia recently sat down for an interview, where he was asked a series of rapid-fire questions, one of which was to name the current Liverpool player he would 'love to play with'. Without taking any time, he replied with Szoboszlai's name (h/t Goal India on Instagram).

Watch Garcia's response below:

Garcia also named Szoboszlai as his favorite Liverpool signing this summer. Apart from him, the Reds also brought in Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich, 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, and Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart.

Szoboszlai, 23, was signed from RB Leipzig this summer for a fee of £60 million and has since been a regular starter for Jurgen Klopp's side. The playmaker is highly versatile and can play out on the flanks, in central midfield, as well as behind the striker.

The Hungary international is known for his immaculate ball control, passing ability, and tireless running. Like Garcia, he also has a powerful shot on him. So far, the former RB Salzburg has made 22 appearances for his new club, scoring and assisting three goals each.

Luis Garcia picks Liverpool's 2005 Champions League win over 2019 edition

Liverpool fans take great pride in the club's European heritage. They have won the UEFA Champions League (formerly called the European Cup) a staggering six times.

But they had to wait for 21 years after their 1984 triumph to get their hands on the trophy yet again. Playing against a star-studded AC Milan side, the Reds found themselves 3-0 down at half-time in Istanbul in the 2004-05 Champions League final.

What followed was one of the most famous comebacks in the sport. They scored three goals within six minutes to take the game to extra time and subsequently, penalties, where they won 3-2. 14 years later, they found themselves reunited with the trophy once again, this time in Madrid.

After a heartbreaking 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2017-18 Champions League final, Liverpool triumphed against Tottenham Hotspur in the final the following season. Asked to choose between the two triumphs, Garcia picked the win in Istanbul without any hesitation (via the aforementioned source).

The Spaniard, of course, featured in that game against I Rossoneri, playing the entire 120 minutes down the right flank.