Luis Garcia’s incredibly accurate tweet before Liverpool grabbed late win at Brentford goes viral

Legendary Spanish winger Luis Garcia's prophetic tweet about Liverpool's game against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday (January 18) has gone viral. The Reds defeated the home side 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium, courtesy of two last-minute goals by substitute Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool dominated on all fronts throughout the 90 minutes but struggled to find the elusive opener. They directed ball possession (61%), created four big chances against Brentford's two, and had a whopping 37 attempts on goal (Brentford had 11). However, the lethal frontline of Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz couldn't find a way past Mark Flekken.

In the 65th minute, Arne Slot turned to the bench and replaced Diaz with Darwin Nunez. With just 20 minutes of normal time remaining, Luis Garcia took to X and came up with a seemingly unpopular prediction. The 46-year-old wrote:

"I know there's not much confidence there, but Darwin could open up the bottle today. BRE 0 v 0 LFC (70')."

The Uruguayan proved Garcia right by scoring two clutch goals in stoppage time (90+1', and 90+3') and helping Liverpool register their 15th league win of the season. With 50 points in 21 games, the Merseysiders are six points clear of second-placed Arsenal (44) with a game in hand.

Darwin Nunez came to Anfield from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for a reported €85 million transfer fee. However, the Uruguayan has struggled to find the net consistently, registering just 39 goals and 21 assists in 123 appearances across competitions.

Fans would hope that the winner against Brentford will provide Nunez with enough confidence to carry the form throughout the season.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk sends message to Darwin Nunez after his heroics against Brentford

Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk gave his two cents on Darwin Nunez's performance following the team's 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday. In the post-match interview, he lavished praise on the Uruguayan, saying (via the club's official website):

“You have to earn these things. As a striker you get judged on goals, especially at a club like Liverpool. Today he put his mark on the game, very important. We need everyone at their best. Today was his day.”

The veteran Dutch defender also analyzed the match, explaining the perils of facing a side that plays low-block throughout the game and waits for counter-attacking opportunities.

"They [Brentford] have a very clear structure. You try to break a low block down and if you lose the ball sometimes you can get a counter-attack on you. They create some danger moments [and] they create them against any team in the league. We handled it well and could have scored more," he said.

Speaking about the Premier League season in general, he added:

“There is no walk in the park. Every game, teams are very good. They want to play their best game against us like we want to play our best game against them. If nobody is ready for a bumpy ride then this season will definitely be one.”

Liverpool's next match will be against LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League (Round 7) on Tuesday (January 21). The Merseysiders will be looking to extend their perfect record (six wins in six outings) in the tournament by winning the game at Anfield.

