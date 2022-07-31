"That intensity, those runs so early on the season" - Luis Garcia wonders what's part of Liverpool star's diet after outstanding Community Shield display

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz put on a dazzling display in the Community Shield face-off against Manchester City, following which former Reds star Luis Garcia was left in awe.

The Colombian was on the field for 90 minutes but was substituted just before injury time began, with his team leading by 2-1.

Diaz was electric throughout the game and proved to be a menace for Man City in the final third. The Liverpool forward was a constant threat to the opposition from the wider areas whenever the ball was at his feet. He was unlucky not to end up on the scoresheet but put on an entertaining display.

Former Reds winger Garcia couldn't believe Diaz's fitness levels this early in the season after witnessing his intensity in the Community Shield match. Post-match, the ESPN pundit took to Twitter and wondered what the Colombian's diet was made up of. He wrote:

"Wondering what's Luis Diaz diet !! Is it 'Bandeja Paisa' or 'Arepa'? That intensity, those runs so early on the season...Outstanding."

The 25-year-old is the ideal modern-day wide forward as he works tirelessly even when the team is out of possession. He performs his defensive duties with similar passion and to good effect.

Since joining Liverpool in January 2022, Diaz has not let Jurgen Klopp down. He has been a live wire every time he has stepped on the field and has given his team a different flavor in the attacking third than what the other forwards have offered. The Colombian has so far made 26 appearances for the Merseyside outfit across all competitions, scoring six goals and setting up five for his teammates.

Being clinical in the final third and finishing chances is an aspect of his game that the Liverpool star will be hoping to improve on next season. Luckily, Klopp's team did not need Diaz to score goals against City as strikes from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez gave them a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool defender changes his jersey number ahead of new season

Reds defender Joe Gomez has changed his shirt number with the new Premier League campaign only a week away. The versatile centre-back, who used to wear the No. 12, will now don the No. 2 jersey. Gomez debuted in his new shirt number in the Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

The player, however, was an unused substitute in the game. Liverpool announced on their official website that customers who have purchased Gomez's No. 12 jersey would be personally reimbursed by the 25-year-old. The Reds recently secured Gomez's long-term future by tying him to a five-year deal.

