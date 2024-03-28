Luis Rubiales facing over 2 years in jail following kiss scandal with Jenni Hermoso - Reports

Former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales could be sent to jail for two-and-a-half years over his misconduct with women's national team player Jenni Hermoso. The country's prosecutor's office has requested that Rubiales be imprisoned for one year for sexual assault and a further 18 months for coercion.

The incident occured after Spain's Women's World Cup triumph in 2023 where they narrowly edged out England 1-0 in the final. Following the match, Rubiales was spotted kissing Hermoso. The player later came and out clarified that it was without consent, leading to massive outrage.

Despite his repeated protests of innocence, Rubiales was forced to step down from his position as president of the RFEF. Eventually, he was also suspended by FIFA and replaced.

Alongside Rubiales, RFEF directors Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera have also been named by the prosecutor's office, with former head coach Jorge Vilda mentioned as well. The trio have been accused of coercion after reports that they urged Hermoso to calm the situation down. Rubiales and the trio have also been asked to pay €50,000 for the alleged crimes to the player.

Spanish Football Federation releases statement over Luis Rubiales

The Spanish Football Federation has confirmed that any actions undertaken by former president Luis Rubiales will now be under review. This comes after the executive was charged with sexual assault and coercion by a prosecutor in Spain's high court.

Their statement read:

“Any type of contract that may be under suspicion due to the actions of its former president, Luis Rubiales."

“The RFEF wants to show its total disassociation with the irregular conduct and actions of its former president and all those who may be involved, as well as emphasise that this institution is far above its ­leaders. Spanish football is much more than its former presidents or leaders.”

This adds to the former executive's troubles after a residence belonging to him in Granada was raided by the police earlier this week. A report from Spanish outlet La Vanguardia claimed that the raid was linked to an investigation by the police over the movement of the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia from 2022 for a reported €40 million.