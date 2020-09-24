Luis Suarez bids farewell to Barcelona in emotional press conference

Barcelona announced this morning that Luis Suarez has sealed a move to fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid, with the Uruguayan striker leaving the Catalan club after six years. The former Liverpool man hosted a press conference earlier today and spoke his heart out, as he bid a teary-eyed farewell to the Blaugrana.

Suarez admitted that he wasn't trusted by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who is looking to make wholesale changes at the club to oversee a rebuild.

"It's difficult to leave. I have nothing prepared for today. I can only thank the club for having trusted me knowing where I came from for a mistake I had made."

"I'm aware that we're at the end of an era that I should be very proud of. The club needed changes and the coach didn't count on me."

With a staggering tally of 198 goals and 109 assists in 283 games for Barcelona, Suarez leaves as the third-highest scorer in the club's history, having won 13 trophies in his six-year spell with the Catalan giants.

Not thought about facing Barcelona yet, says Suarez

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest players of his generation

The veteran striker claimed that it would be strange for him to come up against Barcelona, as he looks set to link up with the Atletico Madrid squad in the coming days.

"I'm joining Atlético Madrid with a lot of excitement, but I still haven't thought about what it will be like to play against Barça. I haven't fully digested it yet."

"I've spoken to Griezmann and Godín, who have a past at Atlético Madrid."

"Leo knows what I think and I know what he thinks. We are old enough to give each other advice. Leo felt strange because I'm going to a direct rival, but nothing will change our relationship."

Suarez is one of the greatest players in Barcelona's decorated history and is widely regarded as the best striker of his generation.

The former Liverpool star looks set to take the next chapter of his glittering career and will look to hit the ground running with Atleti immediately, as he prepares to maximize the twilight years of his career.

