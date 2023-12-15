Luis Suarez explains how his partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr at Barcelona came about

Former Barcelona forward Luis Suarez has revealed that Lionel Messi advised him to play in the false 9 position under Luis Enrique, which eventually led to the creation of the famous trio of 'MSN'.

During a recent interview, the Uruguayan forward stated that Luis Enrique, who was Barcelona's head coach between 2014 to 2017, wanted Lionel Messi to play as a false 9.

However, the Argentine playmaker wanted the Uruguayan to play the role because Suarez wasn't able to perform well as a winger. The former Paris Saint-Germain also affirmed to Suarez that he'll open the right flank for him to score.

Suarez said via (Barca Universal):

"In one of the games against Ajax, Luis Enrique wanted Messi to play as a false 9 because he was used to that position and Neymar and I were on the flanks, but he saw that it didn't work."

"Messi told me: 'Oh fat man, stay in the 9 position and I'll open the pitch for you on the right side.' And that’s the start of the MSN," he added.

The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar ruled the world of football between 2014 to 2016. In 2014/15, they also helped Luis Enrique's side win the treble.

The trio bagged 363 goals and 272 assists together before Neymar left the Camp Nou outfit to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of €222million.

Luis Suarez says that he can possibly join Inter Miami in the next transfer window

Former Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez has revealed that he has discussed his future with his former teammate Lionel Messi. Moreover, he can potentially reunite with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner for the one last time in the next transfer window.

While taking to Teledoce, the Uruguayan forward stated that many teams are reportedly interested in him. However, he will only be looking forward to a transfer after Brasileirao ends. He said:

"Many things can be said, many teams were named and we have to live with that. I will talk to my lawyer to see what the possibilities are. I didn't want to know anything until the Brasileirao was over."

"Inter Miami could be a possibility. I have the best player in the world and a great friend with whom we have always talked about things in the future, but I still need to rest and then make a decision," he added.

After leaving Barcelona in 2020, Luis Suarez joined Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid for a couple of seasons before he left Spain to join Argentine side Nacional in July 2022.

He then joined Brasileirao side Gremio earlier this year on a free transfer. His contract with Gremio will end in January 2024. As a result, he has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer.