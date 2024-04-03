Luis Suarez insists Inter Miami can win games in Lionel Messi's absence ahead of CONCACAF Cup clash against Monterrey

Inter Miami star forward Luis Suarez believes that they can win games even without injured captain Lionel Messi.

Uruguayan football legend Suarez swapped Brazil for the USA when he left Gremio to sign for Inter Miami last winter, reuniting him with Messi. The 37-year-old enjoyed a fine season in Brazil, registering 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 games across competitions. It culminated in his winning the league's Player of the Year award.

This season at Inter Miami, Luis Suarez has shown signs of the rebirth of his deadly partnership with Lionel Messi. However, injuries have robbed him of the full extent of the partnership. Messi has suffered a number of injuries this season, the latest of which is a hamstring strain that has kept him out for a few weeks now.

Ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg against Monterrey, Suarez said while the Argentine great makes a difference, the team can do well without him. The striker also revealed that a final decision on the availability of Messi will be left until the day of the match on April 3. He said via Goal:

"[Messi is] a player that makes a difference, we know it. We'll wait until tomorrow to see if he's there but if he's not we'll do it like we did the other day and win the games without him. If he's there, we'll enjoy it more.

"We know it's a long season, we have a lot of injuries but we have a big team and we have a lot of really good players that can replace the others. Play continues, if the team stays together and keeps going forward that's the focus."

Inter Miami have seen their levels drop in the absence of the forward, as they have won just one of their three matches since his injury. They suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of New York Red Bulls and drew 1-1 against New York City.

Lionel Messi spotted in Inter Miami team training ahead of Monterrey clash

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has been involved in team training for his side as they prepare to face Mexican outfit Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The 36-year-old forward will look to feature for the side for the first time since his injury on March 13.

Messi last featured for Inter Miami in the Round of 16 second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Nashville SC. The forward scored and provided an assist in the game before leaving the pitch after 50 minutes with his hamstring injury.

The probable return of Lionel Messi to action is a welcome boost for the Herons, who lost promising midfielder Federico Redondo to a knee injury last week. They will be keen to overcome their Mexican opposition and progress in the continental tournament.

