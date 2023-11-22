Luis Suarez makes bold claims about Liverpool star who found form during international break - Reports

Ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez believes Uruguay teammate Darwin Nunez is one of the best number nines in the world.

The pair have shared the pitch on 12 occasions for their nation, managing one joint goal contribution in the process. Suarez's comments came after the Reds attacker bagged a brace in his country's 3-0 World Cup Qualifiers win against Bolivia on Tuesday (November 21).

Overall, the 24-year-old attacker has managed five goals and three assists in six appearances for Uruguay in these World Cup Qualifiers. Suarez, who himself has assumed a squad role of late, said about Nunez (via Mirror):

"I have one of the best number nines in the world ahead of me, we have to support him and enjoy him. Today I am in another role [than before] and I am happy to be here helping the group.”

Despite his performances in international football, Nunez has yet to answer critics in club football. This season, the Liverpool striker has scored four goals and assisted four from 11 Premier League appearances.

He looks well on his way to surpassing his nine-goal tally in the English top-flight from last season. Whether or not Nunez can continue his goal-scoring form for the Merseysiders for the rest of the season remains to be seen.

The former Benfica man is likely to lead the line for Jurgen Klopp when the Reds travel to Manchester City this weekend (November 25).

Pundit believes Liverpool midfielder is the best Premier League summer signing

Dominik Szoboszlai (via Getty Images)

Former footballer Tony Cascarino has heaped praise on Liverpool's summer signing, Dominik Szoboszlai, naming the midfielder as the best inclusion after the recently concluded transfer window.

The Hungary international joined Anfield this summer, completing a £60 million move from RB Leipzig. When asked to name the best summer signing, Cascarino told talkSPORT (via Empire of the Kop):

“I’ll probably go for Szoboszlai. But I do think they’ve got way more than they thought they’ve got. I think they knew he was a really good attacking midfielder with bundles of pace. I think he’s really arrived at Liverpool and set a new standard.

"Remember, that whole midfield was dismantled and needed to rebuild. And I thought he’s come in and he’s looked from the very first game that he’s going to be a hell of a player for Liverpool over the next five or six years."

The Reds lost key midfield players Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League this summer. However, Szoboszlai has fitted in excellently, completing 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting two for Klopp's side this season.