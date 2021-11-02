Luis Suarez names Liverpool player who has “improved a great deal” since he left Anfield

Luis Suarez has opined that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has improved a great deal since he left Anfield in the summer of 2014.

Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland for around £16m in the summer of 2011. The fee was deemed hefty by many at the time and the midfielder struggled to make an immediate impact at Anfield.

While the likes of Luis Suarez shone for Liverpool during that time, Jordan Henderson fought to convince Reds fans of his abilities. The Uruguayan swapped Liverpool for Barcelona in 2014, but the midfielder persisted to prove his worth on Merseyside.

After years of struggling, the Englishman was named Liverpool captain following Steven Gerrard's exit in 2015. Jordan Henderson then went on to help the Reds win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Reflecting on Jordan Henderson's growth at Liverpool, Luis Suarez has insisted that the midfielder has improved a great deal since he left the club in 2014. The striker pointed out how his former team-mate came to Anfield with the weight of a big price. He has now become a successful captain for the team.

"I think he's a player who's improved a great deal. When he joined Liverpool, he came with the tag of somebody who had cost a lot of money. He was a young, English, coming from Sunderland. This may have put some pressure on him, but as he grew in confidence with the team, he took many things from Gerrard, and from experienced players such as Carragher. He took things on board from me", Luis Suarez told UEFA.com.

Luis Suarez also explained that Jordan Henderson is a role model for English football. He said:

"I think that, as a captain, he has matured a lot. During his career, he has helped the club grow, with his personality and playing better football. He's a role model for English football. Winning a Premier League title with Liverpool must have been fantastic for him, and it's made him greater than he already was."

Luis Suarez and Jordan Henderson played 104 games together for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch 📺 Jordan Henderson on Luis Suarez:



"I learnt a lot from him - I'm quite close to him. He's a world class player who causes a lot of problems." 🔴 📺 Jordan Henderson on Luis Suarez:"I learnt a lot from him - I'm quite close to him. He's a world class player who causes a lot of problems." 🔴 https://t.co/IYOaeltdyH

Luis Suarez gears up to face Liverpool at Anfield

Luis Suarez is set to return to Anfield as his current employers Atletico Madrid prepare to lock horns with Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

William Hill @WilliamHill 🗣️ Luis Suárez on Liverpool's home atmosphere:



"They have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us."



He knows. 😅 🗣️ Luis Suárez on Liverpool's home atmosphere: "They have an extra player, which is the Anfield crowd, and that makes things harder for us."He knows. 😅 https://t.co/PZN8HpBwbS

The Spanish champions will be looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Liverpool when they face the Reds again this week. That defeat came in their last Champions League game. Liverpool lead Group B with nine points, while Atletico Madrid are placed second in the table with four points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Luis Suarez will be returning to Anfield for the second time since leaving Liverpool in 2014. The striker played the full 90 minutes in Barcelona's infamous 4-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp's side two years ago.

Edited by Aditya Singh