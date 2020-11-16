Luis Suarez opens up on his Barcelona exit for the first time 

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez opened up on his summer exit from Barcelona for the first time, in an interview with Marca. The 33-year-old, who has hit the ground running for his new side, scoring five goals in as many starts, said in this regard:

"I was sad and hurt by the way I left, which I have already said. I feel proud. When I wasn’t wanted, I found somewhere I was. I’ve found happiness, and I’m enjoying this period," said Suarez.

When asked if Barcelona have missed his presence this season, Suarez said:

"No, there was a tactical plan, or whatever you want to call it. I had to accept it because they didn’t need me, and everyone can draw their own conclusions. I have to live my life at Atleti, but I feel bad that my friends are having problems. But it’s a run, the goals will come fast," observed Suarez.

Luis Suarez was 'sad and hurt' when he left Barcelona

Luis Suarez of Uruguay

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez moved out of Barcelona in the summer to join Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €5 million.

It may be early days at his new surroundings, but the Uruguayan has developed a great understanding with prodigy Joao Felix, with Atletico sitting in third place in the La Liga table.

Atletico are yet to lose a game in the La Liga this season, having scored 17 goals and conceding just two. Suarez's former side Barcelona, on the other hand, are lingering in eighth place, having won just three of their eight games.

Advertisement

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in the La Liga on 21st November, a game which Luis Suarez would be eager to start and make an impression in. Atletico manager Diego Simeone will hope to have a strong squad to choose for that game, considering injuries to some of his players during the international break.

🇺🇾🗣 Luis Suarez : “I felt sad and hurt about the way I left Barcelona. I said it before... when they close the door in my face, 5 doors will open from big clubs that appreciate my work and my professionalism.” pic.twitter.com/ssizVMozW5 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 15, 2020

Atletico Madrid's first-choice goalkeeper Jan Oblak missed Slovenia's game in the UEFA Nations League due to a shoulder injury. Central defender Stefan Savic also picked up an injury while on international duty with Montenegro.

Midfielder Hector Herrera has returned to the Spanish capital after picking up an injury with Mexico. Barcelona have some injury woes themselves after defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets was ruled out of Spain's UEFA Nations League game with a knee injury.