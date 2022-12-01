Luis Suarez refuses to apologize for 2010 handball after journalist says Ghanaian people consider him the ‘devil himself’

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has refused to apologize for his infamous handball against Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa ahead of the two nations' meeting in Qatar on Friday (2 December).

La Celeste must beat the Black Stars to have a chance of progressing from Group H. However, the African side are gunning for revenge due to the infamous incident that took place in the quarter-finals of the competition 12 years ago.

With the scores at 1-1, Suarez controversially stopped Dominic Adiyah's goal-bound header with his hand, earning himself a straight red card. Asamoah Gyan, though, missed the resulting penalty.

Uruguay eventually won the match 4-2 on penalties after the sides finished at 1-1 after 120 minutes of action from open play and progressed to the semi-finals at Ghana's expense.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 🍿 It all comes down to Uruguay vs. Ghana on the final match day It all comes down to Uruguay vs. Ghana on the final match day 👀🍿 https://t.co/pLF0KwEpaK

Ahead of their rematch, Suarez, who attended his team's press conference, was informed by a Ghanaian reporter that many in the west African country perceive him as 'the devil himself'.

The former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona striker refused to issue an apology for his actions. He instead apportioned the blame for Ghana's exit on their own inability to convert the penalty.

Suarez said (via the Mirror):

"I don't apologize about that, I took the handball but the Ghana player missed the penalty. I'd apologize if I injured a player or took a red card for this but I took a red card (for the handball). It wasn't my fault because I didn't miss the penalty."

Adding insult to injury, Suarez was also pictured breaking into wild celebrations on the sidelines after Gyan fluffed his lines from 12 yards as his nation's fairytale run came to an end.

Otto Addo's side are currently ahead of the South American side by two points and need just a draw to eliminate Suarez and Co. from the competition.

Sam Dean @SamJDean Luis Suarez has just been told by a Ghanaian journalist that he is considered to be "the devil himself" by many people in Ghana. Suarez refuses to apologise for his handball in 2010. "The Ghana player missed a penalty, not me." Luis Suarez has just been told by a Ghanaian journalist that he is considered to be "the devil himself" by many people in Ghana. Suarez refuses to apologise for his handball in 2010. "The Ghana player missed a penalty, not me."

Uruguay and Ghana to meet in a tense clash

With memories of their infamous encounter from 12 years ago still fresh, Uruguay and Ghana will lock horns once more at the World Cup on Friday.

Much like their clash in South Africa, the Black Stars are on the brink of knocking Uruguay out of the competition, which could also be Suarez's last with the side. The forward turns 36 in January and is very much in the twilight of his career.

Football Daily @footballdaily



12 years in the making.



Winner takes all.



Ghana vs. Uruguay



𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞. 🍿



#FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 Friday 2nd December.12 years in the making.Winner takes all.Ghanavs.Uruguay𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞. 🍿 Friday 2nd December.12 years in the making. Winner takes all. Ghana 🇬🇭 vs. 🇺🇾 Uruguay 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐝𝐨𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞. 🍿 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 https://t.co/gNtDJeunS9

Andre Ayew, the only remaining member from the 2010 squad in the current team, insists that Friday's clash against Uruguay isn't about revenge. He said:

"I’m the only one left in the squad from when that happened. Everyone knows how we felt. Everyone felt bad but, for me, I just want to get to the next stage at this World Cup."

“It’s not about revenge. Whether it was, or not, we’ll go with the same determination and same desire to win because we want to reach the next stage. I don’t think Ghana has forgiven Luis Suarez. But for me, it’s football. He took a decision. There’s nothing to speak about."

Get Poland vs Argentina Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 2399 votes