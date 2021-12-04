Luis Suarez reveals why Lionel Messi is “suffering” in Paris after private chat with PSG superstar

Lionel Messi's former Barcelona teammate and close friend Luis Suarez has admitted the seven-time Ballon d’or winner is "suffering" at PSG. He also revealed that the two have spoken about his situation.

The Atletico Madrid star, with whom Lionel Messi formed a terrifying attacking partnership with for six years at Barcelona, has admitted the Argentine informed him of his troubles in France.

"We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family.

"He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like, sure," Suarez said as per TNT Sports.

The PSG forward won his seventh Ballon d'Or title earlier this week. Yet the Argentine has been far from his scintillating best this year, leading to questions about the Ballon d’Or crown.

Lionel Messi has only contributed one Ligue 1 goal to date for PSG since his high-profile move and seems to be struggling to adapt to life outside Barcelona. However, the star has scored three Champions League goals for PSG, helping them through to the knockout stages.

Messi will hope to get back to his best soon.

'The ball will eventually go in' - Mauricio Pochettino on PSG star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's below-par performances are hardly a surprise any more. Aside from a few flutters of brilliance, PSG fans are still waiting to see their ace light up Ligue 1.

The Argentine star has scored four goals for PSG so far, including just one goal in the league. However, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino believes the goals will soon start popping in for Lionel Messi:

“Leo has an incredible talent and has always scored, so he will score plenty more here. It’s a matter of time and efficiency.

“He gets a lot of chances in every game. The ball will eventually go in and he will help us a lot, as he already does,” Pochettino said.

