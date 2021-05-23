Luis Suarez takes a dig at Barcelona during Atletico Madrid celebrations

Luis Suarez took a dig at Barcelona while celebrating the La Liga title win with Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan was sold by the Catalan club last summer, and the Madrid side welcomed him with open arms.

Then-Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu was keen on a squad revamp and believed selling the older players would help the case. However, the plan to sell Luis Suarez to Juventus failed, and the striker eventually joined Atletico Madrid.

He's won it four times before but look at what this La Liga title means to Luis Suarez



(🎥: @LaLigaEN)

The transfer fetched Barcelona €6 million, but Atletico Madrid ended up winning La Liga.

During the post-match celebrations with his teammates, Luis Suarez was interviewed, and he did not miss the opportunity to take a dig at Barcelona.

He said:

"I am filled with emotions. I had to live through a difficult situation, starting the season being under-appreciated and Atletico opened the door to give me the chance to show that I could still be a force. That's why I'm always going to be grateful to this great club for trusting me.

"Many people have suffered with me, my wife, my children, every day. I've been in football for so many years and I think this is the year they have endured the most. [This is] another proof that Atletico had a great season. We showed that we were the most consistent team. Here are my statistics: five league titles in seven seasons. And here is Luis Suarez."

What next for Luis Suarez and Barcelona?

Luis Suarez is expected to continue at Atletico Madrid after finishing as their top scorer this season. Diego Simeone would be keen to keep the Uruguayan striker for as long as possible, and the striker would also be willing to stay.

Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, here we go! He's set to join until June 2023, agreement reached. Bonus included in case Barça will win the UCL.



More: Barcelona are also getting closer to sign Memphis Depay. He confirmed to his new lawyers that he wants to join Barça

As for Barcelona, they are trying to sign Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay on free deals this summer. The Catalan side reportedly have a deal agreed with the Manchester City star, and the Argentine will be putting pen to paper after his contract expires next month.

Memphis Depay is working with his lawyers to sort out a move to Barcelona in the summer. The Dutchman is also a free agent as his contract with Lyon expires at the end of the season.