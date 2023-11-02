Luis Suarez and his wife respond as Lionel Messi shares family snaps with Antonela and kids after Ballon d’Or win

Luis Suarez and his wife Sofia Balbi reacted to Lionel Messi celebrating with his family following his eighth Ballon d'Or triumph in Paris on Monday (October 30).

Suarez and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, during which they appeared together 258 times, managing 99 joint goal contributions. They won the UEFA Champions League once and four La Liga trophies while playing together for the Catalan side.

Messi shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account that feature his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Reacting to the post, Balbi who is a businesswoman and social media influencer, boasting nearly two million followers on Instagram wrote:

"They are cuter."

Sofia Balbi reacting to Lionel Messi's Instagram post

Commenting on the same post, the Inter Miami attacker's former teammate, Suarez wrote:

"How many faces of lovers are in that photo. The three above taken off, by far the most GALANES. I love you friends."

Luis Suarez reacting to Messi's Instagram post

Messi pipped Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who won the treble and bagged 52 goals last season to win this year's Ballon d'Or trophy. The 36-year-old attacker led Argentina to World Cup success last year in Qatar.

During the tournament, he bagged seven goals and three assists while winning the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the competition's best player.

Luis Suarez to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami next year -Reports

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (via Getty Images)

Gremio striker Luis Suarez is reportedly set to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami next year after spending six years with the Argentine icon at Barcelona. As per Spanish newspaper El Pais, the Uruguay international will leave his current club in December and then move to the USA.

The aforementioned report claims that the former Atletico Madrid star has already exchanged emails with Inter Miami officials, who are likely to offer the player a one-year deal. Any extension beyond that will be decided based on the prevailing circumstances.

Suarez is a prolific goal scorer who has previously scored 195 goals for Barcelona, 111 for Ajax, and 82 for Liverpool across all competitions. Herons' fans will hope for the former Premier League forward to link up with Messi and find the net with regularity.