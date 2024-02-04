Luka Doncic reacts on Instagram as Kylian Mbappe reportedly edges closer to Real Madrid move

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has reacted on social media after reports percolated that Kylian Mbappe is edging closer to a Real Madrid move in the summer.

The everlasting saga between Mbappe and Los Blancos continues. The story has gained pace in recent days after recent reports emerged that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has made up his mind and will finally complete a move to the Spanish capital this summer.

NBA icon Doncic has now reacted to the news through a cryptic social media post. Check it out below:

Back in 2022, Kylian Mbappe looked certain to join Real Madrid as a free agent. However, he signed a two-year extension with PSG, with the option for a further year.

Mbappe has previously made it clear that he won't be activating the extension clause, meaning the French superstar will be a free agent in the summer. This indicates that he might be able to join Real Madrid on a Bosman deal after the conclusion of this season.

Mbappe has kept up his stellar form for PSG this season, scoring 29 goals and providing seven assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

He is the Ligue 1 giants' all-time leading goalscorer, with 241 strikes from 288 appearances. Mbappe also has 105 assists to his name. Mbappe has so far won 13 trophies as a PSG player, including five Ligue 1 titles.

PSG eye Rafael Leao as Real Madrid bound Kylian Mbappe's replacement - Reports

According to Matteo Moretto, PSG have identified Rafael Leao as Kylian Mbappe's replacement, who looks close to a Real Madrid move in the summer transfer window.

With Mbappe set to leave, the Parisians will look to replace him with someone who can replace the Frenchman's speed and versatility in the attack. AC Milan's Leao has reportedly emerged as a top target.

The 24-year-old Portugal international has scored six goals and has provided seven assists in 27 appearances across competitions this season.

Leao is contracted with Milan until the end of the 2027-28 season and has an estimated market value of €90 million, according to Transfermarkt.

