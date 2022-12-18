Luka Modric clicks selfie with Morocco staff in heart-warming moment after FIFA World Cup third-place playoff win

Luka Modric's FIFA World Cup career, in all likelihood, came to an end as Croatia secured the third-place in the tournament with a win against Morocco.

Vatreni won the game by a scoreline of 2-1. Modric, 37, was once again at the peak of his powers. He won the Man of the Match award.

The 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder's classy attitude was on display not just on the pitch, but after the game also. Modric delighted a member of the Moroccan staff by taking a selfie with him.

As for the game, it was an exciting one between Croatia and Morocco. Josko Gvardiol gave Vatreni the lead in the seventh minute, only to see the score levelled by Achraf Dari 112 seconds later.

Mislav Orsic's 42nd-minute curler proved to be the match-winner. After finishing as the runners-up in 2018, Luka Modric and co. managed a podium finish yet again in 2022.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Luka Modric and his family are so wholesome 🥹 Luka Modric and his family are so wholesome 🥹❤️ https://t.co/rEEQ9Art2r

At 37, this was probably the last game of Modric's FIFA World Cup career. He will be on the wrong side of 40 in four years' time. Modric, however, is not walking away from international football altogether yet. He said after the game (via Football Espana):

“Yes, this is my last game in a World Cup, but I can’t say anything else. I’m very happy with my career for Croatia. Winning two medals is very important. My dream was to win a World Cup, but that hasn’t happened. Croatia has a great team, with a very good future, and we have to continue. In the future, we’ll see what happens. At least I want to continue until the Nations League, and then we’ll see what happens.”

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic spoke about Luka Modric's international career after FIFA World Cup win against Morocco

Modric isn't retiring yet

Zlatko Dalic lauded Luka Modric's performance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also said that Modric won't be retiring from international football just yet. Dalic said (via GOAL):

"He's our captain, he's our big boss. He played fantastic this tournament at 37 years old, he played like he was 20. Some people think this is the end, but I think Luka Modric stays with us a long time."

Invictos @InvictosSomos Luka Modric festejando con su papá tras volverse a subir al podio de una Copa del Mundo. Una de las mejores fotos del Mundial de Qatar 2022. QUÉ MOMENTO. Luka Modric festejando con su papá tras volverse a subir al podio de una Copa del Mundo. Una de las mejores fotos del Mundial de Qatar 2022. QUÉ MOMENTO. https://t.co/3YiHDGg8jr

