Luka Modric close to agreeing 1-year deal with Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly reached an agreement in principle to extend his contract at Real Madrid. The Croatian's current contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2021.

According to MARCA, Luka Modric is willing to take a pay cut in his new contract in order to stay at Real Madrid. The midfielder has received a number of offers from Qatar and the MLS in recent months but believes that he can still contribute a lot to Los Blancos even at the age of 35.

Luka Modric joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012 for a £30-million transfer fee. He had a slow start to life at the Spanish capital but eventually became a key contributor, helping the team win La Décima. He was even selected for the 2013–14 Champions League squad of the season.

After Zinedine Zidane took over Real Madrid, the former Spurs man played a crucial role as the club won three consecutive Champions League titles from 2015–16 to 2017–18, being voted into the squad of the season each time.

Luka Modric has won 17 major trophies at Real Madrid including four UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey and three FIFA Club World Cup titles.

Modric is still one of Real Madrid's key contributors on the field, and the club will be delighted to have him extend his eight-year stay at the club.

There are ‘positive feelings’ about the contract extension of Luka Modric with Real Madrid, yes. The club is planning with the Croatian as part of the team.

But the new agreement has not been signed yet. ⚪️🇭🇷 #RealMadrid



+ Sergio Ramos contract issue, still pending. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2020

Real Madrid offer Luka Modric a new deal despite being on the lookout for new midfielders

Luka Modric is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in his new contract in order to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with moves for new midfielders in recent months. Los Blancos currently possess an ageing midfield that comprises the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, who are both above 30 years old and are approaching the latter stages of their career.

Advertisement

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen to sign either Manchester United star Paulo Pogba or Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga next summer. Both players are viewed as potential long-term replacements for Modric.

Luka Modric has agreed in principle to sign a contract extension at Real Madrid, according to Marca 🤝



His new deal will run to 2022, taking him to a decade at the club 👏 pic.twitter.com/YuepECcja8 — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

Luka Modric, however, continues to start for Real Madrid and has put in a number of impressive displays this season, including those against Atletico Madrid in La Liga and Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

His new contract will reportedly see him stay at Real Madrid till the summer of 2022.