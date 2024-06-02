Luka Modric confirms Real Madrid future will be clarified imminently, explains why he's 'sick' of people talking about his age

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric opened up about his contract after their UEFA Champions League final win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, June 1. He also expressed his frustration about the constant chatter around his age.

Modric, 38, is now the joint most decorated player in Los Blancos history with 26 trophies along with Nacho Fernandez. He also became one of only five players to win the Champions League six times with Paco Gento, Toni Kroos, Nacho, and Dani Carvajal.

However, his future at the club is still under speculation with his contract expiring on June 30. Multiple reports suggest that he sit for another year at Real Madrid, signing a one-year renewal. When asked about it after their win over Borussia Dortmund, Modric said (via Madrid Zone):

"My renewal? You'll have news very soon, the next few days."

He also spoke about the constant conversation around his age:

"Everyone keeps saying 'his age, his age, his age', I'm really sick of it. My level is still high."

Modric made 46 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. He started only 23 of these games, with youngsters like Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham ahead of him in the pecking order.

Fiorentino Perez hints at Luka Modric's contract renewal at Real Madrid

After Los Blancos' win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, club president Fiorentino Perez spoke about Modric's potential renewal at the club. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I think Luka Modric will STAY with us. I think he will continue for one more season."

Reports suggest that Real Madrid will announce the Croat's renewal next week along with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Modric joined the Spanish giants from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for a reported fee of €35 million. He has made 534 appearances for the club so far, scoring 39 goals and providing 86 assists.

The Croat has won 26 trophies with Los Blancos, including six UEFA Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles. He also won the Ballon d'Or while at the club in 2018.