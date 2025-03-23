Luka Modric details what Kylian Mbappe has to keep doing 'to win not one but a few Ballon d'Or'

2018 Ballon d'Or winner and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric has detailed what teammate Kylian Mbappe needed to do to claim the biggest individual prize in football. The French forward is one of the highest-rated players in the game and has been widely tipped to claim the award at some point in his career.

Mbappe joined Modric in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2024, and the pair have played 1645 minutes across 37 games together, averaging 2.14 points per game and combining for one goal. The Frenchman and his Croatian counterpart lifted the UEFA Supercup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup together.

In a recent interview with Telefoot, Modric praised Kylian Mbappe's performances since his arrival, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“If Kylian continues to do things like this, help Real Madrid like he's doing. I'm sure he will be one of the favourites to win not one but a few Ballon d’Or”

Mbappe has played 3648 minutes across 44 games for Real Madrid this season, scoring 31 goals and five assists. The 2018 World Cup winner is contracted to Los Blancos until the summer of 2029, after arriving on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

When Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe revealed what he had to do to win the Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe claimed he knew what he had to do to claim the Ballon d'Or award shortly after joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2024. The prize is one of the few individual awards the French star has not won.

In a discussion with the press in August 2024, after he completed his move to the Spanish giants, Mbappe discussed his Ballon d'Or prospects, saying (via TNT Sports):

"Which top trophy is left for me? The Champions League, that’s why I’m at the best club. And the Euros, and why not make it to the Olympics one day? Individual trophies count too, like the Ballon d’Or. I know what I have to do to win it, a lot of things on and off the field. When I do everything I need to do to win it, I will win it."

Kylian Mbappe has helped Real Madrid to the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Arsenal next. The Frenchman will be keen to claim the Champions League in his first season and enter the conversation for the Ballon d'Or in 2025.

