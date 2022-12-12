Luka Modric informs Florentino Perez about crucial decision involving Real Madrid future: Reports

Croatia legend Luka Modric has informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he wants to continue playing at the highest level for the club, giving a green signal for the renewal of his contract at the Santigo Bernabeau.

LetsTalkSport @LetsTalkSport22



(Source: • Real Madrid are set to offer Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić a contract extension and are optimistic both will renew.(Source: @La_SER • Real Madrid are set to offer Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić a contract extension and are optimistic both will renew.(Source: @La_SER)

According to El Nacional, the 37-year-old midfielder has communicated that he will retire from national duties after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, giving him more time with the club. The negotiations for a new contract will only start after the Croatian legend returns to Madrid.

Modric is on the path to making history with the small European country, fighting to carry them to their second successive FIFA World Cup final. The Real Madrid legend will cross paths with Lionel Messi as Croatia play against Argentina in their semi-final clash on Tuesday, December 13.

However, regardless of the result of Croatia's campaign in Qatar over the next few days, Real Madrid and manager Carlo Ancelotti are now sure of their talismanic midfielder's presence in the team for at least two more years.

Quizzed over his future after the World Cup, Modric said:

"My future? There's time to talk about that. Now I'm focused on the World Cup. Of course, I would like to retire at Real Madrid. It's my dream."

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "My future? There's time to talk about that. Now I'm focused on the World Cup. Of course, I would like to retire at Real Madrid. It's my dream." @elchiringuitotv 🎙| Luka Modrić: "My future? There's time to talk about that. Now I'm focused on the World Cup. Of course, I would like to retire at Real Madrid. It's my dream." @elchiringuitotv https://t.co/ld1FqCuYlx

Modric's contract with Los Blancos is set to expire in 2023 when the former Tottenham Hotspur player turns 38. However, with no signs of a dramatic fall in his physical and technical capabilities, Real Madrid are looking to get his services until 2024 as Modric wishes to hang his boots at the Santiago Bernabeau only.

Luka Modric assures Real Madrid fans that he will return back at Santigo Bernabeau with the same intensity after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Luka Modric is showing no signs of slowing down or age catching up with him despite being a 37-year-old professional player. As he gave the finishing touches to his team's preparations for the semi-final clash against Argentina, Modric assured Real Madrid fans about his availability post the World Cup.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Luka Modrić: "Madridistas worried because I'll return exhausted? No, don't worry (laughs). I'll have a few days off and that will be enough to recover and be ready [for Real Madrid]." @elchiringuitotv 🎙| Luka Modrić: "Madridistas worried because I'll return exhausted? No, don't worry (laughs). I'll have a few days off and that will be enough to recover and be ready [for Real Madrid]." @elchiringuitotv

Speaking to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, Modric confirmed that he will fully recover in the short post-World Cup break to return to the Santiago Bernabeau with full energy and intensity. He assured the Madridistas about his availability, asking the fans not to worry about his exhaustion.

He said:

"Madridistas worried because I'll return exhausted? No, don't worry (laughs). I'll have a few days off and that will be enough to recover and be ready [for Real Madrid]."

Modric has been at the heart of Real Madrid's success in the last few years and will hope to carry on the good work when club football resumes after FIFA World Cup.

Get England vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes