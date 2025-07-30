  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2024-25
  • Luka Modric makes feelings clear about Kylian Mbappe inheriting his No. 10 shirt at Real Madrid

Luka Modric makes feelings clear about Kylian Mbappe inheriting his No. 10 shirt at Real Madrid

By Bhargav
Published Jul 30, 2025 05:53 GMT
Luka Modric (left) and Kylian Mbappe - both pics GETTY
Luka Modric (left) and Kylian Mbappe - both pics GETTY

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric reacted to striker Kylian Mbappe inheriting his No. 10 shirt. The Frenchman arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer and enjoyed a memorable debut campaign.

Ad

In 59 games across competitions, Mbappe tallied nearly 50 goal contributions, scoring 44 times and assisting five. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner only won the UEFA Super Cup in terms of silverware, with Los Blancos falling short in five other competitions.

Meanwhile, Modric ended his eventful 13-year spell at the Bernabeu this summer following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, joining AC Milan on a free transfer.

Having never worn the No. 10 since he was at Monaco, Mbappe has been handed the iconic number, succeeding a long list of legends to wear it for Madrid. Mbappe shared a photo of wearing the No. 10 on Instagram, to which Modric reacted with a fire emoji, suggesting his seal of approval.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mbappe is coming off a rather lean Club World Cup campaign to wind up a long first season at the Bernabeu. He scored once in three games as Xabi Alonso's side lost 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.

Ad

PSG, though, went on lose 3-0 to Chelsea in the final, having won the quadruple earlier in the season.

What's next for Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid?

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe will make his competitive debut as the club's new No. 10 when the side open their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna on August 19.

Ad

The Frenchman won the Pichichi as well as European Golden Shoe awards last season, netting 31 times in 34 La Liga outings as Carlo Ancelotti's team finished behind winners Barcelona.

Having drawn blanks in this fixture last season - a 4-0 home win - Mbappe made amends in the reverse fixture, scoring in a 1-1 away draw as Los Blancos extended their winless league streak to three games.

With legends like Modric and Luis Figo donning the iconic No. 10 at the Bernabeu, Mbappe will hope for another goal-rich season and also win major silverware.

About the author
Bhargav

Bhargav

Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.

Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.

Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications