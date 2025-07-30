Luka Modric makes feelings clear about Kylian Mbappe inheriting his No. 10 shirt at Real Madrid

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric reacted to striker Kylian Mbappe inheriting his No. 10 shirt. The Frenchman arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer and enjoyed a memorable debut campaign.In 59 games across competitions, Mbappe tallied nearly 50 goal contributions, scoring 44 times and assisting five. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner only won the UEFA Super Cup in terms of silverware, with Los Blancos falling short in five other competitions.Meanwhile, Modric ended his eventful 13-year spell at the Bernabeu this summer following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, joining AC Milan on a free transfer.Having never worn the No. 10 since he was at Monaco, Mbappe has been handed the iconic number, succeeding a long list of legends to wear it for Madrid. Mbappe shared a photo of wearing the No. 10 on Instagram, to which Modric reacted with a fire emoji, suggesting his seal of approval. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMbappe is coming off a rather lean Club World Cup campaign to wind up a long first season at the Bernabeu. He scored once in three games as Xabi Alonso's side lost 4-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final.PSG, though, went on lose 3-0 to Chelsea in the final, having won the quadruple earlier in the season.What's next for Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid?Real Madrid striker Kylian MbappeReal Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe will make his competitive debut as the club's new No. 10 when the side open their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna on August 19.The Frenchman won the Pichichi as well as European Golden Shoe awards last season, netting 31 times in 34 La Liga outings as Carlo Ancelotti's team finished behind winners Barcelona.Having drawn blanks in this fixture last season - a 4-0 home win - Mbappe made amends in the reverse fixture, scoring in a 1-1 away draw as Los Blancos extended their winless league streak to three games.With legends like Modric and Luis Figo donning the iconic No. 10 at the Bernabeu, Mbappe will hope for another goal-rich season and also win major silverware.