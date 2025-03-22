Luka Modric opens up on his ‘dream’ after being asked about Real Madrid contract extension

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric recently shared that his dream is to retire at the club when asked about his contract extension. The Croatian midfielder is serving the final six months of his contract, which is set to end in June 2025.

Luka Modric signed for Real Madrid in 2012 for a reported €35 million from Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining, he has created an impressive legacy for himself with Los Blancos, contributing 43 goals and 93 assists in 579 outings across competitions. He's the most decorated player in the club's history with 28 trophies, including six UEFA Champions League titles and four LaLiga titles.

Despite rumored links to Saudi Arabian juggernauts, Modric renewed his contract with Real Madrid in June 2024 for a year. However, there are no reports of another renewal for the Croatian so far.

In an interview with Telefoot, Luka Modric was asked about any developments on his contract renewal. The Croatian opened up about his dream to retire at the Bernabeu and responded (via Madrid Xtra):

"New contract? No hurry. The season is still long, we have many more games. Then we will see. My dream is to retire at Real Madrid."

At the age of 39, Luka Modric's game time has reduced significantly under coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Croatia international has started 20 games in 44 appearances, recording 2,087 minutes of game time. However, Modric's experience has often helped Real Madrid and he's expected to lead the team to more titles this season.

When Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe claimed he would ask Luka Modric how to win the Ballon d'Or

In the pre-match press conference ahead of France's clash against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League, Kylian Mbappe waxed lyrical on his teammate Luka Modric. The Frenchman said he would ask him how to win the Ballon d'Or, which the Croatian achieved in 2018.

"Modric is one of the best of all time. He’s not gonna play for 20 more years, so we have to enjoy him every day, every game. He is still at the best level, at the top, at the best club in the world. He’s the captain, he’s OUR captain. What I’m going to do is ask him how to win a Ballon d’Or and he’ll tell me," Mbappe said (via Madrid Universal).

Modric's Croatia beat Mbappe's France 2-0 in the game with Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic finding the net in the first half. The second leg will take place at Stade de France on March 23.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has yet to win the Ballon d'Or but he could be a strong contender if he continues with his impressive form this season. The Frenchman has shared the pitch with Luka Modric 37 times for Los Blancos, recording one joint-goal participation.

