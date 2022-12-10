Luka Modric shares 3-word message after Croatia knock Brazil out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia captain Luka Modric shared a three-word message after his side knocked Brazil out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Vatreni shocked the five-time World Cup winners with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout victory at the Education City Stadium on Friday, 9 December.

It seemed as if Selecao were heading to the semi-finals when Neymar scored a brilliant 105th-minute goal.

Brazil headed into half-time of extra-time with a 1-0 lead.

However, Bruno Petkovic stunned Tite's men when his left-footed strike deflected past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the 117th minute.

Croatia headed to a penalty shootout for the second game in a row after seeing off Japan 3-1 in the last 16.

Modric was one of four Croatian players to convert their spot kicks, with Vatreni goalkeeper Dominik Livaković the hero for his side.

Dinamo Zagreb's shot-stopper denied Modric's Real Madrid teammate Rodrygo before defender Marquinhos hit the post to seal Croatia's phenomenal victory.

The legendary Croat has posted a reaction to the side's incredible win over the tournament's favorites, saying:

"Never. Give. Up."

Croatia head into the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup and will face the winners of the Netherlands versus Argentina.

Neymar claimed that this was likely to be his final FIFA World Cup tournament before the competition

The PSG frontman's World Cup dream is over.

Neymar's comments before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar have resurfaced following Brazil's shock exit.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker has earned 124 international caps for Selecao, scoring 77 goals and contributing 54 assists.

He pondered whether this would be his final appearance at a World Cup tournament.

He said (via Ben Jacobs):

"I think it's my last World Cup. I see it as my last because I don't know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football anymore."

Those remarks seem fitting for how Selecao have been eliminated from the tournament.

Brazil were one of the favorites and were playing their famous Ginga style of football that held comparisons to the 2002 FIFA World Cup winning side.

Neymar scored two goals and provided an assist in three appearances.

It remains to be seen if he will stand true to his word.

The Brazilian is now 30 and is edging closer to the twilight years of his career.

He was devastated after Brazil's exit, inconsolable as Croatia celebrated an unlikely victory.

Many are questioning why Neymar didn't take the decisive penalty, which Marquinhos could only smack against the post.

