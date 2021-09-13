“Lukaku and Ronaldo can get 28 goals” - Premier League stars tipped for Golden Boot battle  

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku to score at least 28 goals in the Premier League this season.

Speaking to TalkSport, the 34-year-old shared his thoughts on the Premier League Golden Boot this term, saying:

"Lukaku and Ronaldo can get 28 goals. You think of 28 and you think ‘wow its a lot of goals’ but the way he’s scoring at the moment and the way he’s playing you’d back him to score in 28 games."

“Say one goal in 28 games and maybe don’t score for 10 games, Lukaku can get 28 goals, Ronaldo can.”

Both men have started the season brightly and could well be on their way to meeting or surpassing the 28-goal target. They each scored a brace on their return to their former sides, inspiring their respective teams to convincing victories over the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the show as Manchester United picked up a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on home turf.

The Portugal international recently completed a mega transfer back to the Premier League, with Old Trafford rocking ahead of his second debut. He responded to the party atmosphere with a brace to justify the hype that surrounded his arrival.

Romelu Lukaku, on the other hand, starred with a brace in Chelsea's convincing 3-0 victory over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Who are the contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot this season?

Romelu Lukaku scored a brace for Chelsea

Gabriel Agbonlahor is well within his right to consider both Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku among the favorites for the Premier League Golden Boot this term.

Both men have showcased their talent in front of goal throughout their careers and are among the most prolific forwards in the world. Barring any long-term injuries or loss of form, they will be among the contenders for the Golden Boot come the end of the season.

Beyond the duo, a number of proven performers will also fancy their chances of finishing as the highest goalscorer in the Premier League this term.

Mohamed Salah has been on fire this season and has already scored three goals in four Premier League games for Liverpool.

Harry Kane has had a slow start to the campaign, which might not be unrelated to the transfer speculation surrounding his future during the transfer window.

However, the England international has been the most consistent striker in the league over the last five years, and it would be foolhardy to write him off at this point.

The 28-year-old is the current holder of the EPL Golden Boot and can still be counted upon to deliver the goods.

Also Read

Beyond the outright favorites, the dark horses in the Premier League Golden Boot race include the likes of Jamie Vardy, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh