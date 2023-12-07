Luke Shaw breaks silence after controversially liking Evra’s bold opinion on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw accidentally liked a tweet criticizing his teammates Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The left-back eventually cleared the air, saying that it wasn't intentional.

Taking to X, Shaw replied to @utdreport, who posted a screenshot of his likes section. He wrote:

"Come on don't be silly, obviously not intentional."

The tweet Shaw liked had quotes from former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, who believed it was going to be difficult for Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to get back into the starting XI after the Red Devils' performance against Chelsea in a 2-1 win.

The Red Devils legend thought the side that won against Chelsea was the ideal team for Erik ten Hag to go forward with.

What did Patrice Evra say about Manchester United players?

Patrice Evra was full of praise for Erik ten Hag after Manchester United won against Chelsea on Wednesday, December 6, at Old Trafford. The former defender believed that the manager had put out the right team for the big game at Old Trafford.

Evra went on to claim that it was going to be tough for Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial to earn their place back in the starting XI and said:

"He put the right players on the pitch, and United fans won't understand if that same team doesn't play the next game. I will understand if it's an injury, but I think it will be tough for Marcus and Martial to come back in the starting XI."

He added:

"Garnacho had an amazing game, Antony had an amazing game and the work ethic, you can have nothing negative to say about those players. So I hope this team will stay [as it is] and it's going to be tough for Marcus and Martial and they will have to fight to get their places back because the kids played very well today."

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table but are just three points behind Manchester City, who sit fourth. The Red Devils are still nine points off league leaders Arsenal, who have lost just once in the league this term.