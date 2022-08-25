“Luke Shaw had the same problem” – Evra's advice to Tyrell Malacia to be successful at Manchester United

All eyes will be on Tyrell Malacia after the full-back joined Manchester United from Dutch outfit Feyenoord in a deal worth €15 million this summer. After seeing him in action in the first three games of the season, former Red Devils defender Patrice Evra has advised the Dutchman on what to do to be successful at Old Trafford.

Malacia impressed in United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22), putting up a solid display as the Red Devils notched up their first league win of the season.

Following that performance, Evra has advised the 23-year-old to find the right balance between attacking and defending.

"If I have to give him advice, it would be to make sure he finds the right balance between attacking and defending," the Manchester United legend told Betfair. "I always say, the perfect left-back has that balance. If you attack too much, people will say you don't defend, if you defend too much, people will say you don't attack."

Evra also urged Malacia to focus on his own game and avoid any comparisons with anyone. He wished the 23-year-old well and hopes he wins the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

"He needs to find that balance and don't think about any comparisons with me," the Frenchman continued. "I want Malacia to be Malacia, not the new Patrice Evra. Luke Shaw had the same problem."

"This is my club, but I always want people and the fans to forget 'Patrice Evra'. "If the fans still speak about me, I'm glad about it, but it means something is wrong. I wish Malacia well, and I wish he makes people forget about Patrice Evra," he added.

What's next for Tyrell Malacia and Manchester United?

After beating Liverpool, Manchester United will look to continue their winning ways at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (August 27).

Once again, new manager Erik ten Hag is expected to give Tyrell Malacia the nod to feature in the left side of defence. Another eye-catching performance from the Dutchman will increase his pedigree among fans. It remains to be seen how things pan out on Saturday.

