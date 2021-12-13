"Lunacy to renew him" - Barcelona fans urge Xavi to cut ties with Ousmane Dembele after yet another injury scare

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele suffered yet another injury scare while on the field. This has been the unfortunate identity of Dembele's time at Camp Nou since joining them in 2017.
His latest injury scare came in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday. The Frenchman was subbed off in the 81st minute due to some potential muscular problems. He has made just six appearances in all competitions this season.
Dembele's contract with Barcelona runs out at the end of the season. There have been reports linking him to a move away from Spain in January. However, it is likely that he will leave as a free agent in the summer.
Barcelona fans voiced their opinions on Twitter regarding the same. They asked manager Xavi to sell Dembele or at least not renew his contract so he could leave in the summer. Here are some of the best Tweets regarding the same:
Ousmane Dembele could leave Barcelona in January
Dembele is believed to want to run down his contract at Barcelona and leave next summer. However, Blaugrana are reportedly keen to get some money for him instead of letting him leave on a free transfer.
After impressing at Borussia Dortmund, the La Liga giants bought the Frenchman for around £121 million in 2017. Since then, he has made just 124 appearances for the club.
There have been reports of multiple clubs interested in Dembele, especially in the Premier League. This includes the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United. He has also generated interest from Bayern Munich if Kingsley Coman leaves Germany.
It is reported, however, that Barcelona have offered a final contract proposal to Dembele and are awaiting a response.
With their financial troubles and dwindling season, Blaugrana are unlikely to give into the wage demands of the Frenchman. Hence, it seems likely that they will push to sell Dembele in January to get at least some return on their investment in 2017.