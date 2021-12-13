"Lunacy to renew him" - Barcelona fans urge Xavi to cut ties with Ousmane Dembele after yet another injury scare

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele suffered yet another injury scare while on the field. This has been the unfortunate identity of Dembele's time at Camp Nou since joining them in 2017.

His latest injury scare came in Barcelona's 2-2 draw against Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday. The Frenchman was subbed off in the 81st minute due to some potential muscular problems. He has made just six appearances in all competitions this season.

Dembele's contract with Barcelona runs out at the end of the season. There have been reports linking him to a move away from Spain in January. However, it is likely that he will leave as a free agent in the summer.

Barcelona fans voiced their opinions on Twitter regarding the same. They asked manager Xavi to sell Dembele or at least not renew his contract so he could leave in the summer. Here are some of the best Tweets regarding the same:

Rafael Hernández @RafaelH117 Dembele doesn’t last three matches these days, it’d be lunacy to renew him. Dembele doesn’t last three matches these days, it’d be lunacy to renew him.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Earlier today, Ousmane Dembélé didn't know he was subbed off. After an injury scare, Xavi brought in Coutinho for precaution. However, the Frenchman had no idea, and tried to join the pitch again, where he was stopped and told. Earlier today, Ousmane Dembélé didn't know he was subbed off. After an injury scare, Xavi brought in Coutinho for precaution. However, the Frenchman had no idea, and tried to join the pitch again, where he was stopped and told. — @sport https://t.co/JngG9uHgzH

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 📰[SPORT] | Since Ousman Dembele signed at Barça, he has been injured 12 times. In Dortmund the player did not suffer a single injury. 📰[SPORT] | Since Ousman Dembele signed at Barça, he has been injured 12 times. In Dortmund the player did not suffer a single injury. https://t.co/Rc2WIdRDVQ

SKworld @Skworld17 @Vicaas5 @ComeOnYouBarca @FCBarcelona Dembele isn’t class my man ... he is inconsistent and injuries have made him an average player. Ansu Fati will become like him if he continues to get those injuries. @Vicaas5 @ComeOnYouBarca @FCBarcelona Dembele isn’t class my man ... he is inconsistent and injuries have made him an average player. Ansu Fati will become like him if he continues to get those injuries.

total Barça @totalBarca Maybe Dembele’s salary demands should be in line with a player who can play in more than 2 consecutive matches without injury.



Just a thought. Maybe Dembele’s salary demands should be in line with a player who can play in more than 2 consecutive matches without injury. Just a thought.

Series Abíọ́dún ‘Baj ☻ @Engr_Series Chelsea fans wants Eden Hazard.

Tuchel wants Ousmane Dembele.

We already have Pulisic.



Ballon d’injury 🏆 Chelsea fans wants Eden Hazard. Tuchel wants Ousmane Dembele.We already have Pulisic. Ballon d’injury 🏆

LM7. @Munene__kariuki Dembele has been on injury more times than he has scored for Barcelona. Dembele is currently the best Crutch player in the world.. Dembele has been on injury more times than he has scored for Barcelona. Dembele is currently the best Crutch player in the world..

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Barcelona have lost faith in their ability to convince Ousmane Dembélé to renew his contract.



He cost the club £121m back in 2017, has missed 688 days through injury and is about to leave on a free transfer.



(Source: Sport es) 🚨 Barcelona have lost faith in their ability to convince Ousmane Dembélé to renew his contract.He cost the club £121m back in 2017, has missed 688 days through injury and is about to leave on a free transfer.(Source: Sport es) https://t.co/2PaG3WgT6t

Ousmane Dembele could leave Barcelona in January

Dembele is believed to want to run down his contract at Barcelona and leave next summer. However, Blaugrana are reportedly keen to get some money for him instead of letting him leave on a free transfer.

After impressing at Borussia Dortmund, the La Liga giants bought the Frenchman for around £121 million in 2017. Since then, he has made just 124 appearances for the club.

There have been reports of multiple clubs interested in Dembele, especially in the Premier League. This includes the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester United. He has also generated interest from Bayern Munich if Kingsley Coman leaves Germany.

It is reported, however, that Barcelona have offered a final contract proposal to Dembele and are awaiting a response.

With their financial troubles and dwindling season, Blaugrana are unlikely to give into the wage demands of the Frenchman. Hence, it seems likely that they will push to sell Dembele in January to get at least some return on their investment in 2017.

