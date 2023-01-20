"Lunchtime fixtures are normally a little bit dull" – Mark Lawrenson predicts outcome of Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw between Jurgen Klopp's outfit and a struggling Chelsea side for their upcoming clash. The two giants of English football face off in the 2022-23 Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (January 21).

The Reds have endured their worst start to a Premier League season under Klopp, registering just eight wins in 18 matches so far. The 19-time domestic champions are currently ninth in the 2022-23 table with 28 points, 10 off the much-coveted UEFA Champions League spot.

Chelsea are also on an underwhelming run of form, registering just two wins in their last 10 outings across all competitions. The Graham Potter-coached side are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League standings with a below-par 28 points from 19 games.

In his column for Paddy Power, Lawrenson shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Liverpool and Chelsea. He wrote:

"Lunchtime fixtures are normally a little bit dull as everyone's still waking up! Off the back of Liverpool's 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the mid-week, I'll go for a draw."

Highlighting both teams' crucial absentees, Lawrenson continued:

"Joao Felix is suspended for Chelsea and they actually looked better against Fulham even though they lost 2-1. Defensively, they might stop Liverpool because I'm not too sure about who's going to play up front for the Reds as Darwin Nunez is a big doubt."

The Reds have lost just two of their last 15 Premier League matches against the Stamford Bridge outfit, registering six wins in the process.

Roberto De Zerbi comments on Chelsea and Liverpool-linked midfielder's future

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi expressed his hope of seeing Moises Caicedo at the club until the end of the campaign. He said:

"Caicedo is very important for us and I hope he finishes the season with us. It's always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it's good news for us. The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like in last games, it's possible that in the summer he can leave for another team."

Caicedo, 21, has recently popped up on Chelsea and Liverpool's radar due to his stellar performances at the heart of the midfield. He is valued at a staggering £75 million, as per CBS Sports reports by Ben Jacobs.

