Luton Town 2-6 Manchester City: 5 Hits and Flops as Cityzens run rampant | FA Cup 2023-24

Manchester City secured a 6-2 win over Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday, February 27, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals.

Luton were missing two key players - goalkeeper Thomas Kaminsky and striker Elijah Adebayo - both out due to injury. They were also without Albert Sambi Lokonga, who was replaced by Jordan Clark.

Manchester City, meanwhile, made four changes, headlined by the return of Kevin De Bruyne to the starting lineup. Ederson, Rodri, and Ruben Dias made way for Stefan Ortega, Jack Grealish, and Kyle Walker.

It was a dream start for the visitors as they opened the scoring after just three minutes. De Bruyne found Erling Haaland with a cutback and the Norwegian star made no mistake in making it 1-0.

Haaland doubled his tally in the 18th minute, with the Belgian providing the assist once again. An accurate through ball sent Haaland clear and he bagged his brace with a powerful finish.

It was a 40-minute hat-trick as the 23-year-old scored again, with De Bruyne setting it up once again. The Belgian midfielder was in his own half this time, sending a wonderful pass through to Haaland, who bagged his eighth Manchester City hat-trick.

Jordan Clark pulled one back for the hosts just before half-time with a sensational long-range effort to make it 3-1.

It was more of the same in the second half as City continued to decimate the Luton defense. Clark scored again in the 52nd minute to make it 3-2, finding the back of the net after a great pass from Ross Barkley. However, the visitors quickly regained control.

Just three minutes later, Haaland bagged his fourth. De Bruyne raced into the box and set him up for an easy finish to restore their two-goal advantage. The Norwegian superstar bagged his fifth three minutes later (58'). Bernardo Silva bagged the assist, finding the 23-year-old in the box to make it 5-2.

Kovacic added another in the 72nd minute, scoring with a fine long-range effort to make it 6-2. Haaland and De Bruyne were a class apart from the rest, powering Manchester City to a huge win. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Ross Barkley

With Luton missing key players, the former Chelsea man put in another strong performance in the middle of the park. He proved to be the lone spark in what was a difficult night for the hosts, finishing with two assists, five shots (two on target), four chances created, and six passes into the final third.

#4. Flop - Kyle Walker

On a night when Manchester City dominated the proceedings, Walker had some trouble defending Alfie Doughty on City's right flank. He wasn't at his usual best, winning just one of five duels and could not offer much going forward as well, with no chances created and no accurate crosses.

#3. Hit - Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian superstar displayed a fantastic connection with Haaland, continuing his great run of form since coming back from the injury he suffered on the season's opening weekend. Alongside his four assists, he had two shots (both on target), four chances created, and nine passes into the final third.

#2. Flop - Luton defending

While Luton were always going to have a tough time out against the defending champions, they did not make life easier for themselves with their dreadful defending. Time and again, the Luton back-line found themselves disorganized and out of position as De Bruyne managed to pick them apart with ease.

#1. Hit - Erling Haaland

A splendid display of finishing prowess from the Norwegian phenom, bagging five goals against Luton Town. After a run of just three goals in his last six league games, he has come roaring back with a performance for the ages, with seven shots (all seven on target) and five goals.