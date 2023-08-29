"Lying gives flowers but no fruit" - Manchester United's Andre Onana makes cryptic social media post as Cameroon name squad for AFCON qualifiers

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has posted a mysterious message on Instagram. That came after the 27-year-old was named in his Cameroon's 24-man squad ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match against Burundi.

The Red Devils' shotstopper announced his retirement from national duty eight months ago. He posted on an Instagram story:

“Lying gives flowers but no fruit.”

Onana had a disagreement with Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He featured in his team's first game of the tournament against Switzerland but was subsequently sent home before the culmination of the group stage.

Since his retirement, Onana has not been announced in Cameroon's squad but has made the provisional list for the game on September 12. Cameroon only have to avoid defeat against Burundi to qualify for the AFCON.

Should they secure qualification, Onana could miss up to four games for Manchester United between January and February 2024.

Chelsea boss issues update on Marc Cucurella amidst Manchester United links

Cucurella is expected to make a move to United this summer.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he expects Marc Cucurella to be available for the upcoming Carabao Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon on August 30.

That comes amidsts rumours that the Spaniard could complete a loan move to Manchester United. Pochettino said ahead of the fixture:

"I cannot talk about supposition or rumours. For tomorrow, he is going to be able to play. The club did not communicate to me. All of the players in the squad are in our plans.

"It's about situations, players and club, club and players. All of the players that are in our squad are in our plans even if they didn't play at the moment. I am not involved in these situations. I am focused on the team."

Pochettino continued:

"That is between the club and the player. Nobody communicated that something is finished. When something is done, the club will communicate to you."

Manchester United are in the market for a left-back following a muscle injury to Luke Shaw that's set to sideline him for at least two months. Backup option Tyrell Malacia is also in rehabilitation from injury.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported earlier this week that Cucurella could head to Old Trafford on a short-term loan deal. He endured a tough first season at Stamford Bridge after joining Chelsea for £62 million from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.