Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has ruled out a move to Premier League giants Arsenal in the January transfer window. Aouar was a target for the Gunners in the summer, but the North London club were unable to negotiate a deal with Lyon for the French midfielder.

Houssem Aouar's performances for Lyon last season caught the attention of many of Europe's biggest clubs. The 22-year-old lead Lyon to the semi-finals of the Champions League, beating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City along the way.

Aouar was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer but a deal failed to transpire because the Gunners fell short of Lyon's asking price for their star player. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta chose to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, on the transfer deadline day, which effectively ruled out a potential move for Houssem Aouar.

Thomas Partey had an impressive start to life in the Premier League, adding solidity and composure to an inexperienced Arsenal midfield. However, the Ghanaian has been sidelined through injury for several weeks. As a result, Arsenal have rekindled their interest in Houssem Aouar.

Manchester City v Lyon - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final

The France international has, however, affirmed that he is loving life in France and wants to help Lyon achieve their goals this season.

Aouar was quoted by RMC Sport," I do not see how I could be unhappy in my city, in my club. That is something I do not understand [rumours that I am unhappy at Lyon].

"I am very happy to be here, I took the decision to stay with the club that formed me, I savour every day I have here. Everything that I want, is to put this club back in its rightful place with my teammates."

"I am very happy to be here, we have enormous ambitions for this season."

Arsenal are reportedly desperate to add quality to their squad after losing 2-1 to Wolves at the Emirates Stadium, on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side currently sits in fourteenth place in the Premier League table. The team have won just one of their last five games.

Arteta is keen to add more reinforcements to their midfield, having spent the summer strengthening his side's defense and attack. Houssem Aouar could be the perfect player to partner Thomas Partey in midifield. However, Mikel Arteta will have to look at alternative options after the Frenchman ruled out a move in the January window.