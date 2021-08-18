Lyon set to terminate Marcelo contract

French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyon are set to terminate the contract of Brazilian defender Marcelo after an extremely poor performance from the defender in the club's 3-0 loss to Angers over the weekend.

According to Foot Mercato, the defender's fate has been sealed by an awful performance that earned a rating of one out of 10 from L'Equipe. That is not all. The club have announced that Marcelo will be training with the reserve team while the termination process is taking place.

It is also being reported that the decision is not entirely down to his performance. There are also claims of 'inappropriate conduct' from Marcelo in the dressing room after the loss, which infuriated his teammates. Manager Peter Bosz contacted the club's management before a decision was reached.

As for his performance during the game, Marcelo was awful and even scored a comical own goal as Lyon went 3-0 to Angers on Sunday.

Lyon's Marcelo having the worst defensive performance I have ever seen



Been terrorised by a 17 year old, then tried to break the kids leg, narrowly escaped a red card, then seconds into the second half probably should have got a red, now just tapped it in to his own net! 🤣 — 𝔼𝕌ℝ𝕆 𝔼𝕏ℙ𝔼ℝ𝕋 (@EuroExpert_) August 15, 2021

According to new reports, Lyon's sporting director Juninho was furious with the performances and attitudes of a lot of players in the defeat. He is said to have placed players like Maxwell Cornet, Thiago Mendes, Islam Slimani, Houssem Aouar and Rayan Cherki on the club's transfer list following the game.

This is surprising news considering players like Aouar and Cherki are earmarked for a great future. They would not only have helped Lyon on the field but would also have fetched them a good transfer fee when sold.

Lyon Sporting Director Juninho intends to react radically following the 3-0 defeat to Angers, now willing to sell Maxwel Cornet, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar, Rayan Cherki and Islam Slimani for "their poor attitude," according to RMC. More follows tomorrow. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 17, 2021

What's next for Lyon?

FC Barcelona's Umtiti is linked with Lyon

Olympique Lyon finished last season in fourth place, seven points adrift of eventual champions Lille. They will now want to get their campaign back on track after failing to win either of their first two games of the new season.

They face the uphill task of not only catching up with the other teams but also replacing Marcelo and the others. Lyon, however, have been linked with the likes of Emerson Palmieri, Samuel Umtiti, Andre Onana and Layvin Kurzawa in recent weeks.

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Ritwik Kumar