Lyon shut down Memphis Depay move to Barcelona - Reports

Memphis Depay's move to Barcelona in January looks to be off after Lyon have refused to let any of their key players leave in the winter transfer window.

Barcelona have found themselves in a dire financial situation due to the pandemic. With the club's presidential election around the corner, failure to bring in new players could be catastrophic for the Blaugrana.

Speaking to French outlet Get Football, Lyon's Sporting Director, Juninho shot down rumours of Memphis Depay leaving the club in January, as Lyon continue their Ligue 1 title charge.

Barcelona had been linked with a move for Depay in the summer, but a deal wasn't agreed in time for the Dutchman to make his way to the Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman is said to be a huge admirer of his compatriot, as he wants to bring in new blood to kickstart a new era at Barcelona.

Koeman looked to continue his pursuit of the Dutch forward during January transfer window, but his approach has been rebuffed by Lyon.

Juninho told Get Football, "There will be changes, but more for players who are going to leave like is the case of Jean Lucas, that was already planned. Rudi has asked for him to leave to play a bit more. The key players, they are not going to be moved. I hope above all that we maintain this level, that is the most important thing."

Lyon currently sit on top of the Ligue 1 table after 17 games. Depay has started this season brilliantly, with 8 goals and 4 assists already to his name. The Dutchman's contract runs out in the summer, and he is free to start negotiations with a new club from January 1st, if he does not plan on renewing his deal at Lyon.

Barcelona make defenders a priority

Barcelona want to bring Garcia back to the club

With Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto out injured, Ronald Koeman has decided to bolster his defense in the January transfer window. Barcelona's wealth of attacking talent has persuaded the Dutchman to go after a centre back, as the team has looked shaky defensively throughout the season.

Barcelona are confident of agreeing a deal with Manchester City for Spanish defender Eric Garcia. The centre back was a target for Barcelona in the summer, but decided to stay and fight for his spot at City. However, Garcia has been unable to break into Pep Guardiola's side, after the club spent big on defender Ruben Dias in the summer.