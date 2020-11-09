Lyon star Memphis Depay fuels Barcelona transfer rumours with latest statement 

Barcelona transfer target Memphis Depay has failed to clarify his future in France by stating that Lyon should make the most of him while they can.

The Netherlands international was seriously linked with a move to Barcelona last summer but a move did not materialize, leaving him with the French side for the time being.

However, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is said to be a huge admirer of Depay from their time together on the international scene. It is expected that the Blaugrana will launch another bid next summer or possibly during the transfer window.

Depay had emerged as one of the highest-rated prospects in the Dutch Eredivisie after topping the scorer's chart in the 2014-15 season. His performances led to a mega-money transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2015.

However, the move did not go according to plan as Depay faced accusations of unprofessionalism, and he was demoted to the reserves before leaving Old Trafford after just 18 months.

A move to Lyon in France has helped revitalize his career. Depay was one of the driving forces as Les Gones made it to the semifinal of the Champions League last season.

Since joining Lyon in January 2017, the 26-year-old has scored 59 goals and provided 46 assists from 148 matches in all competitions.

This is a long way off the poor numbers he posted while struggling in England. His current form has seen him linked with Barcelona.

Depay refuses to commit future to Lyon amidst Barcelona links

Despite the fact that the move did not materialize, Depay to Barcelona is one transfer speculation that would not go away anytime soon. The player himself did little to quell those rumors with his statement when asked about it.

Speaking to Telefoot, Depay said:

''You ask me about this a lot, but I'm not going to make promises that I'm not sure I can keep."

"I think Lyon has to take advantage of my presence here now, and I have to take advantage of being here. That's what I try to do every day. You can ask those around me: I like to train, and I try to be positive every day."

Barcelona have started the campaign poorly and currently sit in eighth spot on the La Liga points table. Depay has less than a year left on his contract and could be available for free when his deal with the Ligue 1 side runs out.