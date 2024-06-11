“Ma boy” - Declan Rice reacts as Arsenal transfer target shares Instagram post ahead of Euro 2024

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice left a two-word message for England teammate Ivan Toney, who has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

With the Gunners seemingly in the market for a new number nine, a host of attacking prospects are rumored to be wanted by the north Londoners. Among these players are RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Having jetted out with England for Euro 2024, Toney took to his Instagram to share images from his time with the team. Posting a series of pictures, the Bees attacker wrote in the caption:

"Proud to be in Germany with the boys. Looking forward to an exciting few weeks! Come on England!"

However, it is unlikely that Toney will get much time on the pitch, with Harry Kane set to lead the line for the Three Lions. The 28-year-old has only made three appearances thus far for England, bagging one goal.

Rice, who has played alongside the striker on all three of his appearances for the country, wrote in the comments with a red heart:

"Ma boy."

Toney has a year left on his current deal at Brentford, which could suggest that he may be moving away this summer. A move to the Emirates would earn him the opportunity to compete for top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

With no sure-shot starter in that spot, the English forward can make the place his own at the Emirates.

Arsenal target set to remain with current club- Reports

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are set to miss out on signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. Amid interest from multiple clubs, Fabrizio Romano claims that the Slovenia international will remain with his German employers and sign a new contract.

Sesko is one of the most sought-after talents in Europe after the 21-year-old had a good 2023/24 season. He made 42 appearances across competitions this campaign, bagging 18 goals and two assists.

This season, Sesko and Co. finished fourth in the Bundesliga, which means that the club have secured UEFA Champions League football for next season. However, a move to the Emirates would've earned Sesko a shot at competing for the Premier League title as well.

Arsenal finished second in the English top flight this season, only two points behind champions Manchester City.