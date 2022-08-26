Maccabi Haifa players make a special request to 'football gods' Lionel Messi and Neymar of PSG after UEFA Champions League draw

Maccabi Haifa players expressed their excitement about facing superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar after the Israeli club were drawn in the same UEFA Champions League group as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Maccabi Haifa, who lifted the Israeli Premier League last season, have returned to the UEFA Champions League after 13 years. The Greens have been clubbed with PSG, Juventus and Benfica in Group H of the prestigious continental competition.

Dolev Haziza, who plies his trade as an attacking midfielder, shared his thoughts on the much-awaited draw. He said (via BILD):

"We watched the draw in our dressing room. It was absolutely amazing, like a volcano. We play against three of the best players in the world. That's just huge! I still can't quite believe it."

He continued:

"It's no secret that Neymar is my favorite player and I learned a few things from him. He and Messi are just football gods!"

Omer Atzili, who operates in the final third for Maccabi Haifa, took to social media and posted a photo with his team-mate Haziza on Thursday evening (August 25). He tagged Neymar and Messi in the photo and wrote:

"T-shirt to us please."

Meanwhile, Maccabi Haifa head coach Barak Bakhar chose to focus on his team's upcoming domestic fixture against Maccabi Netanya on August 27 amidst all the excitement. He said:

"We got into the UEFA Champions League because we qualified in the league. We have a very tough league and a tough game ahead of us. For that, I have to get the players back on the ground first because we did something very extraordinary during the week."

The Greens qualified for the tournament after defeating Serbia's Red Star Belgrade 5-4 on aggregate in the play-off round. After registering a 3-2 win in the home leg, the club made a late comeback to eke out a 2-2 draw at the Red Star Stadium on August 24.

The UEFA Champions League group stage is set to begin on September 6 and conclude with the final on June 10 next year.

Lionel Messi and Neymar off to electric start for PSG this season

With the help of Messi and Neymar, PSG are off to a perfect start in the ongoing 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. The Parisians are currently top of the table with nine points from three matches.

While Messi has contributed three goals and two assists, Neymar has registered five goals and six assists so far this season.

PSG will next lock horns with Monaco at home on Sunday (August 28).

