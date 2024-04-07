"Machine" - Kai Havertz hails Arsenal teammate's performance in 3-0 win over Brighton

Kai Havertz has only praise for Arsenal teammate Gabriel Magalhaes after the Gunners picked up a clean sheet in their 3-0 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta's men haven't conceded in an away Premier League game since January. Although goalkeeper David Raya has been vital in this regard, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have also shone as the main stars of Arsenal's defence.

Among the players who impressed against Brighton was Gabriel. He led in aerial duels and made six clearances, more than anybody in the game. He also made a crucial block late on to help the Gunners keep a clean sheet.

Many were impressed by his performance, including Kai Havertz, who took to Gabriel's Instagram to hail the defender:

"Machine"

Gabriel and William Saliba are arguably the best centre-back duo in the Premier League. They are part of the reason for the Gunners' successes on the pitch this season, conceding only 24 goals in 31 games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praises Kai Havertz for newfound form

Kai Havertz has emerged as one of Arsenal's most important players, particularly following his outstanding performance in the 3-0 victory over Brighton. After joining the Gunners from Chelsea, Havertz had a rough start.

He had a torrid time fitting in as he struggled to find chances. Despite his early setbacks, he has gone on to become an important part of Arteta's tactical ideas. Arteta has made no secret of the fact that Havertz has improved the team's chances of winning the Premier League.

After the Brighton game, Arteta said (via ESPN):

"He's certainly having a huge impact on the team. His overall performances have been really good and now his numbers for goal contributions are really high. He needs to maintain that. I think his understanding with the attacking players was superb."

"Obviously he is in a very different moment. He has some fantastic players around him and we have tried to create the right environment for him. I think it's very important for any player, that they feel confident and we hopefully give him the love he needs."

Havertz scored against Brighton, increasing his tally of goals scored this season to 10 across competitions.

