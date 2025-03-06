"Mad that, isn’t it?" - Rio Ferdinand rates Arsenal's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League 

Rio Ferdinand has tried to dampen Arsenal's hopes of winning their first UEFA Champions League this season. He suggested that they may not even be among the top contenders. Despite their decisive 7-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven, which has effectively placed them in the quarter-finals, the Manchester United legend remains skeptical.

On his "Rio Ferdinand Presents" podcast the former defender explained (via Metro):

"I think Arsenal are probably the fourth best team at Champions League level on that side of the draw, not even in the competition on that side of the draw. Behind Liverpool, behind Real Madrid, behind Atletico Madrid, behind Paris Saint-Germain. They’re fifth, I put Arsenal fifth at Champions League level. Mad that, isn’t it?"

He continued:

"‘I don’t think it’s that they can’t win under Arteta, I just think they’ve gone further away than where they were the last two years because, points-wise, they were almost breaking records and it was only Manchester City playing against them.

"So they’ve gone backwards from those last couple of years, I believe that in that sense. I don’t go as far to say that they couldn’t win because of Arteta. I think it’s just the recruitment maybe need to be shifted a little bit."

The Manchester United legend questioned Arsenal's inability to sign a striker, adding:

"You can’t get to a place where you’ve got a CDM playing centre-forward when you’re trying to win the league, the Champions League. It doesn’t make sense. Something’s not right there.

"They had an opportunity in the January transfer window to go and get a forward. I think they would argue that if the right one isn’t available they won’t buy and I respect that."

The Gunners have one foot in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, where they could face either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid.

Arsenal crush PSV 7-1 in dominant Champions League display

Arsenal delivered an amazing performance at the Philips Stadion, thumping PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. The Gunners were ahead early, going in at half time with a 3-1 lead following goals from Jurrien Timber (18'), Ethan Nwaneri (21'), and Mikel Merino (31').

PSV's Noa Lang converted late in the half from the penalty spot (43') to reduce the deficit to one goal. However, it was little more than a consolation, as after the interval the Gunners ran riot. Martin Odegaard (47') and Leandro Trossard (48') both scored in quick succession shortly after the re-start, further stretching the visitors' lead.

Odegaard completed his second rout of the match with a long-range shot (73'). Riccardo Calafiori rounded off the scoring in style in the 85th minute.

