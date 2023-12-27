"Made of biscuits", "Losing then" - Manchester City fans lose their minds as 3 key players including Haaland miss Everton clash

Manchester City fans reckon they may slip up against Everton after Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rodri were all ruled out of tonight's (December 27) clash.

The Cityzens return to Premier League action as world champions after winning the FIFA Club World Cup this past week. But, Pep Guardiola's men head to Goodison Park without Haaland, Doku, and Rodri.

Haaland has been out of action since early December when he suffered a stress reaction of the bone. The free-scoring Norweigan has missed two league games, with his side beating Luton Town but drawing to Crystal Palace. He also sat out his side's FIFA Club World Cup campaign.

Last season's Golden Boot winner has started the season strongly with 19 goals in 22 games across competitions. But, Manchester City will have to do without their prolific frontman tonight.

Meanwhile, Doku is dealing with a muscle injury that saw him also miss the FIFA Club World Cup tournament. The Belgian winger has been one of the signings of the season, with four goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions.

The pacey attacker hasn't been able to return for tonight's game. Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez are tasked with providing the goods in the two attackers' absences.

Dias is another notable absentee, with the Portuguese defender suffering with ilness. He's been a rock for Manchester City season after season and his absence could be hugely detrimental.

Nevertheless, Ederson starts in goal, with Kyle Walker, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake in defense.

Meanwhile, Rodri is partnered in midfield by Matheus Nunes and Bernardo Silva. Guardiola starts Grealish and Alvarez alongside an in-form Phil Foden.

One fan questioned Dias' fitness levels, comparing him to his defensive partner Stones:

"Is Dias the new Stones and made of biscuits."

Another fan expects the Cityzens to suffer defeat to the Toffees:

"Losing then."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the disastrous news that three of their key players are unavailable against Everton:

Erling Haaland wants more trophy success after Manchester City win the FIFA Club World Cup

Erling Haaland is dreaming of more silverware.

Haaland may not have appeared for Manchester City in their Club World Cup triumph but he played an important role in getting his team there. The Norweigan striker finished top scorer in the UEFA Champions League last season, with 12 goals in 11 games.

The 23-year-old has already won five major trophies since joining City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2022. But, he's hungry for more as he voiced with a post on his Instagram account accompanied with a picture of himself with the club's five trophies:

"Dreaming for more!! Football."

Manchester City's pause in their Premier League season to play at the Club World Cup saw them drop down to fifth in the league. They are eight points behind leaders Liverpool with two games in hand.