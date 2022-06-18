"Made Messi's only transfer in his career" - Outgoing PSG director Leonardo defends the club's performance on and off the field

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Leonardo has reflected on his time at the club and claimed that signing Lionel Messi was one of his best achievements. He added that he was happy with how things turned out at the Ligue 1 club during his association with them.

PSG have appointed Luis Campos as their new sporting director, and Leonardo was relieved of his duties at the end of last season. He claimed the decision was made after discussions with the club and did not feel it was important enough to make a press release.

Leonardo is proud to bring the Barcelona star to PSG during his time at the club. He added that reaching the Champions League final and the league titles make things better when he reflects on his time at the club. He told L'Equipe:

"We had thought about it a lot, yes. We had talked about it, but he had never overthought about leaving Barcelona. It was the last moments before his arrival that were decisive. Afterwards, everything becomes a bit more normal, but you made Messi's only transfer in his career! Chronologically, there is Pele, Maradona, and Messi. He is on Olympus. So, when I take stock of my last three years, I see a Champions League final, a semi-final, the 10th league title, seven national trophies, and I signed Messi.

"There are two significant moments for me, even if I don't like picking out the best. The first is the signing, on the same day, of [Marco] Verratti and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic [in 2012]. It was no coincidence that a youngster from the Italian second division and a world football star arrived simultaneously. The second is Messi. These are two huge dates."

Leonardo's departure related to Kylian Mbappe staying with Lionel Messi at PSG?

ESPN claimed that Kylian Mbappe had a hand to play in Leonardo's departure from the club.

The outgoing Sporting Director did not feel that was the case and told L'Equipe, as quoted by MARCA:

"No, they didn't tell me that. But I don't want to go into those things. It's your judgement that it's shocking that it the news came on the night when Mbappe renewed and we won the title. They made the decision, it may surprise you, but it's their decision. Everyone is under pressure."

PSG are reportedly set to sack Mauricio Pochettino, as per ESPN, but are yet to agree a deal with another manager.

