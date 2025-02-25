“Madrid is the best but why can’t we beat them?" - Real Sociedad manager sends message ahead of Copa del Rey clash against Real Madrid

Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil hailed Real Madrid as the best but remained confident about beating them ahead of their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash. The two sides will clash against each other on February 26, 2025, at the Anoeta Stadium.

Real Sociedad and Real Madrid last faced each other in a LaLiga fixture this season at Anoeta with Los Blancos winning 2-0 in September last year. The stakes are high for both sides in the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos will look to win their third trophy of the season after the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are trophyless and ninth in the league so a win against Real Madrid over both legs could be their big shot at a trophy this season.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the heated clash (h/t Mundo Deportivo), Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil called Real Madrid the best team in the world. However, he believed his side still stood a fair chance.

"They are the best team in the world, they are proving it. They have a great coach that I really appreciate. If Madrid is big, and it is, it is because it competes to death in all competitions. I have no doubt that they give a lot of importance to playing a Cup final and winning it," Alguacil said.

He also spoke about who are the favorites to win the semi-final clash and said:

"Favourite? You tell me. But I can tell you that we have beaten Madrid before. If they have a good day, the normal thing is that we lose but… who knows. Madrid is the best but why can’t we beat them? We have played great games against them. In our mind is to win tomorrow and face the tie."

The winners of the semi-final clash will face the winners of the Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid fixture in the final.

"It is always difficult to play against them" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear ahead of Copa del Rey clash

Real Madrid v FC Bayern München: Semi-final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 - Source: Getty

In the pre-match press conference ahead of facing Real Sociedad (h/t Si.com), Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti explained that it would be a difficult game for both sides. He said:

"It is always difficult to play against them. They are also in good form. It is a semi-final of the Copa del Rey and it is important for both sides. It is going to be a very competitive, even, and entertaining match because Real Sociedad plays good football. We want to continue with our dynamic."

The Spanish giants are second in the league despite having 54 points off 25 games - the same as table leaders Barcelona. The Catalans are ahead owing to their goal difference.

If Los Blancos beat Real Sociedad and Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals, it will lead to the third El Clasico of this year. It will also be the second Clasico final after La Blaugrana's 5-2 triumph over their rivals in the Supercopa de Espana in January.

