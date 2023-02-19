“Madrid better be scared” – Liverpool fans hype up ‘world-class’ star who hits form in 2-0 win over Newcastle

Liverpool fans have fired a warning to Real Madrid regarding their in-form striker Darwin Nunez after his goalscoring performance in the side's 2-0 win over Newcastle United. The Reds secured their second consecutive league victory at St James' Park on Saturday (February 18).

Jurgen Klopp's men impressed against the high-flying Magpies, with Nunez at the forefront of their attacking brilliance. He scored the opener in the tenth minute, latching on to a perfect ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Uruguayan striker smashed home a lethal shot past Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Cody Gakpo scored Liverpool's second in the 17th minute after a fabulous through ball from Mohamed Salah. Eddie Howe's side were reduced to ten men in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Nick Pope handled the ball outside his box.

The Merseysiders sealed a vital victory that has kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive. They trail fourth-placed Newcastle by six points in eighth position and have a game in hand over their opponents.

Nunez's display was one that earned plaudits. His time at Anfield has been littered with criticism over his lack of goals (ten in 27 games across competitions) and poor conversion of opportunities. He had no such problem against a Magpies side that have conceded the fewest goals (16) in the league.

The former Benfica frontman is hitting form at just the right time. A UEFA Champions League last 16 with Real Madrid is on the horizon (Tuesday, February 21).

One Liverpool fan warned Los Blancos to be wary of the forward:

“Madrid better be scared”

Another was wowed by Nunez and reckons his outing merits his £65 million transfer fee:

"Darwin Nunez touch and finish is world class, that’s my £65m striker I love him so much."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a superb display from the Uruguayan:

However, there may be cause for concern, as Nunez was forced off with a knock and replaced by Roberto Firmino. He held his shoulder in pain as he went off in the 58th minute. Reds fans will hope his substitution was only precautionary.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher praises Alisson Becker's performance against Newcastle United

Alisson was a standout performer during Liverpool's win.

Another Liverpool player who earned praise for his display against Newcastle was Alisson. The Brazilian shot-stopper was tested on four occasions but pulled off impressive saves to deny the likes of Miguel Almiron. He also made two high claims as the Magpies looked to react.

Carragher lauded Alisson as the Reds' best player following the win at St James' Park. He told Sky Sports:

“I think it’s fair to say Liverpool’s best player has been Alisson.”

Alisson has featured 29 times across competitions, keeping nine clean sheets. Klopp's side next face Madrid on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. They then head to Selhurst Park to battle Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday (February 25).

