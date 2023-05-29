"Magic night" - Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo pose for picture with Coldplay after attending concert in Barcelona

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently posed with Coldplay. The famous band held a concert at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona. Messi and Roccuzzo attended the event. They were spotted alongside Chris Martin and other Coldplay members.

The concert was a part of Coldplay's "Music of Spheres" world tour. Messi was present at the concert after helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1 title. The Argentine superstar netted in PSG's 1-1 draw against Strasbourg. The Parisians now have 85 points from 37 matches and lead second-placed RC Lens by four points with a game to go.

Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded a snap from the event on her Instagram, writing:

"Magic night."

Lionel Messi's PSG contract is set to expire in the summer and the Argentine has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. Him visiting the city for a Coldplay concert is bound to excite the fans.

When did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo get married?

Lionel Messi and Antoenla Roccuzzo were long-term patners. The pair finally got married in 2017 when they tied the knot in Rosario, Argentina. They got engaged in a close ceremony.

Former Barcelona stars like Neymar, Gerard Pique, Dani Alvez, Luis Suarez, and more were among the invitees at the event. Roccuzzo posted an emotional message on Instagram, writing:

"My Husband ❤️ Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much 💍👰🏽🤵!!! #happiness#even. ❤️ No beginning or end ❤️. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

She added:

"I could make the sea meet the sky, To achieve the immensity that is in your flight. What gives me your look and your sleeplessness. Under the moon, when you dance in my dreams, I will love you, and you will love me, I love you without beginning or end. And it is our great love. My angel of eternity #graciasabel."

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo currently live in Paris since the player's move to PSG. The pair looks set for a move soon as Messi is poised to leave the Parisian club in the summer.

