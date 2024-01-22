Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez made an appearance at the 2024 Joy Awards in Riyadh in a silver dress.

She posted a series of pictures and videos of herself at the event on Instagram (where she has 56.1 million followers) with the caption:

"What a magical night at the #JoyAwards."

Her silver dress (Lena Bena Berisha) was matched by her silver diamond necklace. Rodriguez also had black heels on which were the same color as her arm-length gloves.

Here is the post:

Rodriguez and Ronaldo are reportedly seeing each other since 2016 (as per The Sun). She is an Argentine-born Spanish model and a social media influencer, as per reports.

She produced an epynomous Netflix documentary called I am Georgina in 2022. Ronaldo and Rodriguez share a family together and are currently staying in Saudi Arabia.

The couple share the responsibility of five children, two of them being born to Georgina. She is also often seen at Ronaldo's football games and several football award ceremonies.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to questions of retirement

While speaking with Record in an interview, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked about his retirement.

He replied (via @The NassrZone):

“As I often tell my friends, life is dynamic. Tomorrow is uncertain. I can finish my career at the end of this season, and I can play for another two or three years... I don't know. To be honest."

Ronaldo added:

"As long as my head and body are fine, and I enjoy football, I will keep playing. When I feel like I'm no longer useful, I'll be the first to make the move. I now feel good, and I feel satisfied and happy on the field, whether in the national team or in the club. I do what I like most, scoring goals and giving good performances. And keep going and enjoy”

The Portuguese captain ended 2023 as the top scorer of the calendar year with 54 goals in 59 games for club (Al Nassr) and country.