"Magnificent victory" - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sends heartfelt message to Argentina and Lionel Messi

Argentina earned a penalty shootout win against France in a breathtaking FIFA World Cup final as Lionel Messi managed to score a brace. People around the world are congratulating the Albiceleste and their iconic leader for the triumph.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to Argentina's win by posting a heartfelt message. PM Modi wrote on his Twitter account:

"This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup. Champions! They’ve played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!"

Messi scored seven goals for Argentina in Qatar and bagged three assists to his name. He was also named the winner of the Golden Ball award.

With a large fan base in India, both Argentina and Messi were being emphatically supported by millions in the country. The South American nation's win led to rapturous celebrations in various cities across India, including Kolkata, known for its passionate football fans.

Lionel Messi reacted to Argentina's emphatic 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi's career came full circle after Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi told TyC Sport after the game (via ESPN):

"I won the Copa America and the World Cup in a short time. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion. I am going to take the Cup to Argentina to enjoy it with you."

He further spoke about how winning the World Cup was his childhood dream.

"It's anyone's childhood dream. I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here. It's madness ... look how she [the World Cup] is, she's gorgeous. I wanted her so much. I had a vision that this would be the one ... she was getting closer. We suffer, but we already have it (the World Cup). I wanted to close my career with this. I can no longer ask for anything else. Thank God, he gave me everything."

Lionel Scaloni also spoke about the Argentine legend's future as he said:

"First of all, we need to save him a spot for the World Cup 2026. If he wants to keep playing, he will be with us. I think he is more than entitled to decide whether he wants to keep playing or what he wants to do with his career. It is such a huge pleasure for us to coach him and his teammates. Everything that he transmits to his teammates is something unparalleled, something I have never seen before — a player, a person who gives so much to his teammates."

