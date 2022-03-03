“Maguire vs San Marino vibes” – Fans react to performance from Chelsea star during win over Luton Town

Chelsea overcame Luton Town 3-2 in the FA Cup on Wednesday in a tense clash to advance into the quarter-finals.

Reece Burke gave the Hatters a shock lead in the second minute before Saul Niguez restored parity for the visitors a while later.

Harry Cornick then put the hosts back in front minutes before half-time as Nathan Jones' side capped off a fine opening-half performance.

Chelsea were constantly denied by Luton's backup goalkeeper Harry Isted, but their quality eventually showed after the break.

Timo Werner brought the European champions level once again before he fed Romelu Lukaku to fire home the winner.

The London outfit will get to know their next opponents in a quarter-final draw later today.

Chelsea fans react to Lukaku's performance

Lukaku scored his first goal for the club since netting in the Club World Cup finals last month.

The Belgian latched onto a pinpoint cross from Timo Werner and slotted the ball home to put his side back in front and on their way to a win. Until then, he was having a tough night, struggling to impose himself in the game and looking isolated upfront.

But the goal will do a world of good to the beleaguered striker's confidence as his Stamford Bridge return has been marred by injuries.

Lukaku rejoined the Blues last summer in a sensational move from Inter Milan for a staggering £97.5 million. However, his second stint with the club hasn't gone according to plan.

He's missed nine games through a hamstring problem and COVID-19 infection, while an outrageous interview in January drew plenty of criticism too.

Last night, the 28-year-old bagged only his 10th goal of the season from 29 games in all competitions, but it could prove to be one of the most important ones.

Despite a poor game, the Chelsea striker came up clutch when a glorious opportunity presented itself, something that will boost his confidence going forward.

On that note, here are some of the best reactions to Lukaku's performance from the fans:

